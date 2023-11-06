Sister of Irish-Israeli child feared killed in Hamas attacks says 'we've now got hope'

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago
THE IRISH-ISRAELI child Emily Hand, who was feared dead in the 7 October Hamas attacks, is now thought to be alive and being held hostage.
It has emerged that the eight-year-old’s family have been informed she may still be alive and being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Emily had been on a sleepover in the Kibbutz Be’eri when it was raided by Hamas just over a month ago.
She has dual Irish and Israeli citizenship as her father Thomas is originally from Dublin.
Emily’s half-sister Natali told RTÉ’s News at One that her family has been informed by the Israeli Defence Force and “other authorities” that there is a “high chance” Emily has been kidnapped and is alive.
“We don’t know exactly the details,” Natali told RTÉ, “but we do know she’s kidnapped.
“We just want to get her back. She’s an Irish citizen and we’re asking all the help we can from you guys.”
Natali’s mother was killed during the 7 October attacks and she said “it’s been a hell of a roller coaster grieving about my mom and her (Emily)”.
“We’re like zombies, we have no tears left, we’re just broken and now we’ve got hope back and we’re strong now and we’ll do anything,” said Natali on reports that Emily is still alive.
Speaking to CNN in the days following the Hamas attacks, Emily’s father Thomas Hand spoke of his grief after being informed that Emily had died.
Thomas Hand said: “They just said, we found Emily, she’s dead, and I went ‘Yes!’ and smiled, because that is the best news, of the possibilities I knew, that was the best possibility I was hoping for.
“She was either dead or in Gaza, and if you know anything about what they do to people in Gaza, that is worse than death.
“The way they treat you, they have no food, they have no water, she’d be in a dark room filled with christ knows how many people and for how many years to come.
“So death was a blessing, an absolute blessing.”
Natali today told RTÉ: “He (Thomas Hand) found out she was dead and as he was saying, nothing here makes sense.
“The thought of her being kidnapped and suffering, I don’t know what physical condition she is in, if they are starving her, I don’t know what they’re doing.
“It’s just a constant nightmare and he (my father) felt this way and I accept that.
“Some people related (to it), but that’s what he felt and that’s what he said and now, no one has a doubt that we want her back.”
Natali asked for “all the help” the Irish government can provide and added: “I’ve never been there (Ireland) but I’m going to, I have to, and hopefully with my sister, my father and my brother.
“I have too many videos of her laughing and speaking I want to hear that again. I just want to say Emily, we’re on the way and we will have her back.”
Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said that the Government is doing everything it can to support Emily’s family.
“This is a hugely traumatic situation for her family and for every family who finds themselves with their loved one held hostage,” said McEntee.
She added: “We’re doing everything that we can to support this family and others to make sure that people can be returned home safely to their families.”
McEntee also noted that the Irish government has “called from the very beginning for Hamas to release any hostages that they might have”.
She added that “where Irish citizens are involved here, every effort is being made to support them”.
The Department of Foreign Affairs has also said that it is aware of the case.
“The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case of Emily Hand and is providing consular assistance to her family. We will not be commenting further at this time,” a statement read.
According to the Israeli Government there 241 hostages being held by Hamas inside Gaza.
Most were taken by armed militants during the 7 October attacks in which 1,400 Israelis were killed.
