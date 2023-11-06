Justice Minister says there is no information on when Irish citizens will be allowed leave Gaza

JUSTICE MINISTER HELEN McEntee has said it is unlikely that any citizens will be allowed to leave Gaza today.

There are around 40 Irish passport holders currently in Gaza and so far none have been able to leave.

Minister Helen McEntee told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that there is no list of evacuees for today.

She added: “We don’t have any further information as to what number we might be on a list or where Irish citizens might be on that list.”

Last week, the Rafah border crossing opened to allow foreign passport holders and wounded Palestinians to flee the besieged region.

Hundreds of people were able to cross the border into Egypt, but no Irish citizens were included in these groups of evacuees.

Gaza’s Hamas government suspended the evacuation of foreign passport holders to Egypt on Saturday, and on Sunday, after Israel refused to allow some injured Palestinians to be evacuated.

“The terminal is closed because Israel prohibits the wounded from crossing into Egypt for treatment,” a source within Gaza’s Hamas government told the AFP news agency under the condition of anonymity.

“No foreigners will be able to leave as long as the injured are stranded” in Gaza, the source added.

Alamy Stock Photo People wait at the border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt in Rafah on Thursday Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking to Morning Ireland, Minister McEntee said “there has unfortunately been a delay in citizens being released”.

She added: “We are using every diplomatic channel open and available to us to try and make sure that they are released.

“Everybody is concerned at what we’re experiencing and what we’re witnessing on an hourly basis in Gaza.

“But we need to make sure that we do everything we can to call for that humanitarian ceasefire as well to allow citizens to leave and humanitarian aid to get in”.

Speaking to The Journal last week, Irish citizen Ibrahim Alagha said that he and his family in Gaza are receiving “at least a message a day from the Department of Foreign Affairs”.

“The message just gives an update, and the update is the same content every day – we’re trying, we’re hoping in the very near future (to evacuate you),” said Alagha.

McEntee also told RTÉ that the Irish government is doing “everything that we can to support” the family of Emily Hand.

Emily, who is eight years old, had been on a sleepover in the Kibbutz Be’eri when it was raided by Hamas on 7 October.

She has dual Irish and Israeli citizenship as her father Thomas is originally from Dublin.

Emily was feared dead in the 7 October Hamas attacks, but is now thought to be alive and being held hostage in Gaza.

‘Not how diplomacy works’

Elsewhere, Minister McEntee criticised calls for the Israeli Ambassador to Ireland Dana Erlich to be expelled, saying “that is not how diplomacy works”.

“We need to keep those channels open and Sinn Féin need to acknowledge that,” said McEntee.

“If we want to support and help Irish citizens on the ground in Gaza, we need to keep all of these channels open and that’s exactly what we will do.”

Also speaking in Morning Ireland, Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy called for the Irish government to “take a lead in putting in place sanctions and penalties” on Israel.

He reiterated calls for the Israeli Ambassador to be expelled and said: “We want to cut off the diplomatic credentials of the Israeli ambassador because we believe that it’s important that we send an international message”.

When asked what impact such a move would have on efforts to evacuate Irish citizens from Gaza, Carthy said there “is an imperative on countries like Ireland to make a stand”.

“One of the ways in which we can make a stand is through ensuring that we send the message that we’re not going to have diplomatic relations with a state that is currently involved in obscene acts of violence against the Palestinian people,” said Carthy.

He added that there are “many ways and means in order to have some levels of communication”.