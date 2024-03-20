Advertisement
RIP

Emmet Bergin - best-known for his role as Dick Moran in Glenroe - has died

Bergin was part of the main cast of the drama, which aired for almost 20 years.
1 hour ago

THE ACTOR EMMET Bergin – who played businessman Dick Moran in the longrunning Sunday night RTÉ drama Glenroe – has died. 

He passed away suddenly at his home on Friday, 15 March.

Bergin – the brother of actor Patrick Bergin – also had a role in the 1981 Arthurian epic Excalibur and played newspaper editor Aengus Fanning in the 2003 biopic of Veronica Guerin. 

He was best known, however, for his portrayal of Dick Moran – Glenroe’s local solicitor and occasional philanderer.

The weekly drama, set in a fictional Co Wicklow village and written for much of its run by Wesley Burrowes, aired for almost two decades on RTÉ One. 

Bergin – alongside Mick Lally, Joe Lynch, Mary McEvoy and Geraldine Plunkett (who played Bergin’s on-screen wife Mary) – made up the core of the main cast for the majority of its run. Their characters became household names in the 1980s and 90s. 

A service to celebrate Bergin’s life will be held on Tuesday, 26 March at 3.15pm in the Mount Jerome Victorian Chapel in Dublin. 

