South of England and France on high alert, as Storm Ciarán warnings lifted in Ireland

FLOOD WARNINGS ARE in place along the south coast of England as Storm Ciarán brings high winds and heavy rain while France is on red storm alert, the highest level.

Here at home, Status Yellow warnings for rainfall across Cork, Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow were lifted at 7am.

Storm Ciarán crossed over Ireland’s south coast last night and is now on course to cause damage across southern England and northern France.

In England, most of the 54 flood warnings issued by the UK’s Environment Agency, where flooding is expected are along the south coast.

A major incident has also been declared in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, and a further 134 alerts are in place for possible flooding.

Ben Lukey, flood duty manager at the UK’s Environment Agency, said: “Large waves and onshore gales brought by Storm Ciarán could see significant flooding along parts of the south coast and along parts of the Yorkshire and Northeast coasts today.”

The major incident was declared by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Local Resilience Forum, with the local fire service warning there was a “potential risk to life” as well as a risk of damage to buildings, falling trees, and flooding.

Across the south coast of England, an amber warning runs until 5pm today with winds expected to reach 70mph to 80mph, with the potential for 85mph and large waves.

A further amber warning is in place until 11am in Cornwall and Devon, with the UK Met Office predicting Storm Ciaran will bring winds of 75mph to 85mph, with 65mph to 75mph gusts inland.

A red wind warning, the highest level, was issued by Jersey Met into Thursday with people warned to avoid outside activity due to predicted gusts of almost 100mph.

The French coast saw winds of up to 110mph in western Brittany overnight.

All flights from Jersey, Guernsey and Alderney airports today have been cancelled.

Commuters in southern England were urged to work from home by Southern Rail, with Southeastern “strongly advising” passengers not to travel on routes in and out of London before 9am this morning as they assess any fallen trees and debris on the line.

In France, three departments – Finistere, Cotes-d’Armor and Manche – were placed on red storm alert, the highest level, at midnight on Wednesday.

Meteorologists warned that the Ile-de-France region, which includes the capital Paris, could have violent wind gusts.

The SNCF rail network said it would halt service today on several of its suburban commuter lines around the capital, including the popular RER A train that serves western suburbs.

Two French regions will also be placed on maximum flood alert, it added.

The storm is expected to unleash winds of up to 106 miles per hour, notably on the coastlines of Brittany and Normandy in the northwest.

Rainfall could reach 50 millimetres within just six hours in those areas, said France’s weather agency.

Some 3,200 firefighters will be deployed in the most exposed areas, the French interior ministry said.

The authorities, warning of falling trees and blocked roads, have urged people to remain indoors and stay away from the coast.

Meanwhile in Belgium, the weather office issued an orange alert for the Flemish coast, a yellow alert for the rest of the country, and urged “great caution”.

The cities of Brussels, Antwerp and Liege announced that parks would be closed.

The Flemish provinces of West Flanders and East Flanders both said they would close access to outdoor sports facilities, and ban people from entering forests or natural reserves.

In neighbouring Netherlands, the weather service issued a code yellow alert for today, while motorists were advised to work from home to avoid traffic jams.

-With additional reporting from © AFP 2023