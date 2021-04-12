'Our roadmap to freedom': English hairdressers and pubs re-open as restrictions ease across the UK

ENGLISH PEOPLE CAN now drink a pint in a pub or go and get their hair cut as part of a major easing of coronavirus restrictions across the country today.

Pubs and restaurants will now be able serve drinkers and diners outside, a move welcomed by the hard-hit hospitality industry after repeated closures.

Barbers and hairdressers are also among those who will be able to open today, with demand for their services expected to be high after closures of more than three months.

A surge of shoppers is also expected at stores in the non-essential retail sector as outlets try to recoup heavy Covid losses.

Indoor gyms, swimming pools, libraries and zoos have also been given the go-ahead to open their doors, as have self-catering domestic holidays, where bookings have soared.

The emphasis is still on outdoor activities to prevent spread of the virus through close contact indoors.

Mosques are preparing for the start of Ramadan this week, a year after the Muslim holy month was observed without traditional community gatherings.

The resumption of Ramadan prayers, even with some social distancing measures, could give worshippers “a renewed optimism”, said the secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain, Zara Mohammed.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the easing of restrictions “a major step forward in our roadmap to freedom”.

“I’m sure it will be a huge relief for those business owners who have been closed for so long, and for everyone else it’s a chance to get back to doing some of the things we love and have missed.”

Johnson had promised to toast the latest easing with a celebratory pint at a pub beer garden – a year to the day since he left hospital after contracting Covid-19.

However, he put his plans on hold since the country went into mourning after the death of Prince Philip last Friday.

Britain has recorded more than 4.3 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began and over 127,000 deaths – one of the worst tolls in the world.

There is also increasing pressure for a decision on the resumption of non-essential international travel, with Britons eager to book foreign holidays.

Johnson has said the government will be driven by data, not dates, in its reopening plan, with the next anticipated easing due on 17 May.

All social restrictions are scheduled to be lifted on 21 June.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, whose devolved administrations set their own health policies, are implementing less widespread easing of restrictions.

In the North, the number of people who can meet outdoors in a garden, including children, will increase from six to 10 today.

The “stay at home” messaging is to be replaced with a “stay local” and “work from home” message.

Outdoor sports training will be allowed for recognised clubs, in groups of up to 15, provided all indoor facilities except toilets remain closed.

The remainder of post-primary students, years eight to 11, will return to schools – after all other classes resumed before the Easter break.

Outdoor retail such as car dealerships and garden centres will reopen, and click-and-collect services will resume.

People planning weddings will be permitted to view potential venues for ceremonies at a limit of up to four people.

The number of people allowed to attend such ceremonies will also increase, at a level informed by a risk assessment for the venue.

- Contains reporting by Press Association and Stephen McDermott.