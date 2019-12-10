Woman (80s) dies in early morning house fire in Co Wexford

A WOMAN IN her 80s has died in a house fire near Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal house fire in Ballyeden, Davidstown shortly before 7am this morning.

Gardaí confirmed that a woman in her 80s was fatally injured in the fire and pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 40s was taken to Wexford General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination but the cause of the fire is not thought to be suspicious at this time.