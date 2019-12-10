This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 10 December, 2019
Woman (80s) dies in early morning house fire in Co Wexford

Emergency services attended the scene shortly before 7am this morning.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 10 Dec 2019, 8:36 PM
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

A WOMAN IN her 80s has died in a house fire near Enniscorthy, Co Wexford. 

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal house fire in Ballyeden, Davidstown shortly before 7am this morning. 

Gardaí confirmed that a woman in her 80s was fatally injured in the fire and pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 40s was taken to Wexford General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination but the cause of the fire is not thought to be suspicious at this time.

