Saturday 25 December 2021
Gardaí continue to question man over death of woman in Wicklow

The woman was found dead after a violent attack at a house in Enniskerry yesterday.

By Niall O'Connor Saturday 25 Dec 2021, 1:13 PM
1 hour ago 4,743 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5640453
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Image: Eamonn Farrell

GARDAÍ ARE CONTINUING to question a man who was arrested after a woman died in a Christmas Eve assault in Wicklow. 

The woman, who was in her 40s, was found when gardaí were called to a house at Park na Sillogue Court in Enniskerry yesterday afternoon. 

A man was arrested at the scene and sources have said he is understood to be known to the woman. 

Sources have also said that it is believed the woman, who was a mother of three children, suffered stab wounds in the attack. It is believed the incident will be declared a murder following a post mortem examination today.

This morning search teams and forensic experts were examining the scene while gardaí carried out house to house enquiries and canvassed for CCTV footage. 

Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident but have appealed for witnesses. 

A garda spokesman said: “One male, aged in his 40s, has been arrested and taken to Bray Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.  An Garda Síochána are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward. Gardaí are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Park Na Sillogue area of Bray yesterday between 3:00pm and 4:00pm to come forward.”




Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

