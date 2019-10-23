This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 23 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

ESB reveals charges electric car drivers will face for topping up their vehicle

Customers will have a choice of Pay As You Go or Membership to pay for the on-street fast chargers.

By Ceimin Burke Wednesday 23 Oct 2019, 10:46 AM
18 minutes ago 2,544 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4863536
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

THE ESB HAS revealed details of the charges electric car drivers will face for topping up their vehicles at its on-street chargers.

The public charging network has been free since it was introduced in Ireland in 2010 but fees for the use of the faster 50 kilowatt on-street chargers will come into effect from 18 November.

Customers will have a choice of Pay As You Go or Membership to pay for the fast chargers.

Those who opt for the Pay As You Go option will be charged 33c per kilowatt-hour (kWh), while those who opt for Membership will have to stump up a €5 monthly fee and will then be charged 29c per kWh to charge their vehicle.

Both of the options are significantly more expensive than charging the car at home, which can cost as little as 10c per kWh using cheaper night-rate electricity.

The state-owned company say the membership is designed for drivers who typically use the network over five times per month and Pay As You Go is for less frequent users.

It is offering drivers an introductory deal that provides the Membership rate with no monthly subscription for 12 months. The offer will be available from 29 October until the end of November.

The ESB says that most electric vehicle drivers charge their car at home or in work and use the public network to top up for 15% of their charges. It calculates that these drivers can save up to 71% compared with the driver of a diesel car.

Related Read

26.08.19 Local councils tasked with rolling out 1,000 on-street electric car charge points over the next 5 years

“The introduction of pricing to fast public chargers is a natural step in ensuring we improve the network and maintain high standards into the future for electric vehicles,” Head of ESB ecars, Niall Hogan, said.

“Today’s announcement of investment in the public EV charging network is another milestone in ESB leading Ireland’s transition to a low-carbon economy.”

Electric cars were a key focus in the government’s Climate Action Plan announced in June. It is aiming for one million electric cars on the road by 2030.

Figures released by the CSO earlier this year show that electric and hybrid vehicles accounted for 11.8% of all new private cars licensed, up from 6.5% in the same period in 2018.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie