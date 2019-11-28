ESB to take 50% share in €2 billion wind farm off Scottish coast

ESB HAS ANNOUNCED it is taking a 50% share in a Scottish offshore wind farm which will offset over 400,000 tonnes of carbon emissions each year.

The Neart na Gaoithe wind farm project is being developed by EDF Renewables, a subsidiary of French-owned utility provider EDF Energies.

It is located off the east coast of Scotland, around 15.5 km from the Fife coast and covers an area of around 105km2. The company acquired the site in 2018.

Works have already gotten underway on components of the wind farm with offshore construction due to start in June 2020. The project is expected to be completed in 2023.

Some 25 banks are lending money to fund the wind farm which will supply enough low-carbon electricity for around 375,000 homes.

Pat O’Doherty, Chief Executive of ESB said the development was part of the semi-state’s plans to increase investment in offshore wind.

“Our 50 percent stake in Neart na Gaoithe fits entirely with ESB’s Brighter Future strategy to build a balanced low-carbon generation portfolio of scale,” he said.

“This investment in the Neart na Gaoithe project builds on significant ESB involvement in offshore wind off the Irish coast as ESB develops its experience to assist Ireland deliver its Climate Action Plan.

“We look forward to pooling our expertise with EDF Renewables in delivering this major project.”