#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 6 October 2021
Advertisement

'Order being restored' to public finances at a faster pace than expected, economists say

“Significant investments” in housing, climate change and healthcare will be required, the ESRI said.

By Ian Curran Wednesday 6 Oct 2021, 6:00 AM
7 hours ago 521 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5566621
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IRELAND’S BETTER-THAN-EXPECTED economic performance should ease the burden of the pandemic on the public finances but “significant investments” will be required to tackle long-standing issues around housing, climate change and healthcare.

That’s according to the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) in its latest Quarterly Commentary this morning.

The Government is currently forecast to run an overall budget deficit of €15.5 billion this year, according to recent estimates by the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council.

Last month, the State’s budgetary watchdog raised concerns about the sustainability of Ireland’s high debt-to-Gross National Income (GNI*) ratio, which it warned could top 100% at the end of 2021 after significant Government outlays on pandemic-related measures.

But according to the ESRI, “The improvement in economic activity and in the labour market will ease the pressure somewhat on the public finances.” 

As a result, this year’s deficit is likely to be “significantly lower” than previously anticipated at about 3.4% of the general government balance falling to 1% next year,

Speaking to reporters, Professor Kieran McQuinn of the ESRI said “order is being restored to the public finances, arguably in a much quicker fashion than was previously thought”.

Part of the reason for this is there hasn’t been as much expenditure on Covid-related measures this years compared to what was set out in the Budget last October.

“Expenditure levels are a little bit lower, but the tax revenues, in particular, are very strong reflecting the very accelerated and robust nature of the recovery this year,” he added.

However, Professor said the “crucial thing” is how the public finances are managed over the coming years.

“We’ve outlined and argued for higher levels of investment in areas such as housing, and climate change and then healthcare,” he said.

Clearly, the Government, I think, is committed to increasing investment in those areas. But given the very strong pace of recovery in the economy, it’s important that we avoid the risks around overheating.

In that context, Professor McQuinn said the Government would need to show “significant discipline” on current expenditure — spending on the day-to-day operation of public services including public sector wages.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The economists have pencilled in headline Irish growth, as measured by Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 12.6% this year and 7.1% in 2022 on foot of robust export growth and a consumer spending boom.

Yesterday, the Central Bank of Ireland also upwardly revised its projections for Irish GDP from 8.4% to 15.3% this year.

“The double-digit growth rate is mainly due to multinational related activities, in particular strong export figures,” the ESRI said this morning.

However, modified domestic demand, “a more accurate measure of underlying economic activity”, the Institute said in a statement, is expected to grow by over 7% in the present year. 

Unemployment has fallen sharply as the economy reopened but is expected to average out at close to 17% of the total labour force for the whole of 2021. However, it’s expected to decline substantially to just 7% next year.

About the author:

About the author
Ian Curran
ian@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie