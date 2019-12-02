This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Murder investigation launched after 12-year-old boy killed in Essex car crash

Local media have reported that other children were injured in the fatal collision.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 2 Dec 2019, 8:13 PM
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

ESSEX POLICE HAVE launched a murder investigation into a fatal collision on Willingale Road in Loughton earlier today in which a 12-year-old boy died.

The incident took place this afternoon close to a secondary school called Debden Park High School; local media is reporting that others have been injured in the incident, including children. 

Inspector for Essex Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit Rob Brettell said that the police are trying to locate “a Silver Ford KA which is likely to have damage to the front of the car”.

“This is likely to be a prolonged and serious investigation we urgently need the public’s assistance and help [with] any dashcam, CCTV or information.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Essex Police on 101 and quote incident number 0726.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

