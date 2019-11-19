This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 19 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Families of Essex lorry victims to borrow from government to repatriate remains to Vietnam

Vietnam’s foreign ministry said it would help but that families would have to foot the bill.

By AFP Tuesday 19 Nov 2019, 7:01 AM
27 minutes ago 1,608 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4896722
Image: Stefan Rousseau
Image: Stefan Rousseau

FAMILIES OF SOME of the 39 Vietnamese people found dead in a truck in Essex last month will borrow money from the government to repatriate their relative’s remains. 

Vietnam’s foreign ministry said it would help to bring either the ashes or the bodies of the victims back – but that families would have to cover the cost of repatriation.

The price to bring ashes back in a jar was $1,774, while the fee to repatriate a body was $2,858, according to an official document shared with the families.

Families in central Vietnam, where many of the 39 victims come from, said they were desperate to bring their loved ones back nearly four weeks after the tragedy, despite the steep loans they will have to take on.     

“We’re in deep pain, we just want him back soonest,” said Le Minh Tuan, whose 30-year-old son was among the victims found on 23 October in a refrigerated container in Essex. 

“We’ll pay any price, whether I have to sell my house or my land, I am determined to bring him back,” said Tuan, whose son Le Van Ha left behind two young children and a wife. 

The family already borrowed more than $30,000 to send Ha to Europe, a huge sum in his province of Nghe An where the average annual per capita income is around $1,200.

Tuan said he will opt to bring his son’s body back instead of ashes so he can give him a traditional burial.

Cremation is not common in rural Vietnam where the majority of the 39 victims come from, and bodies are normally buried several days after death.

The foreign ministry urged families to opt for cremation “to ensure speed, low-cost and sanitation safety”, according to the document. 

Related Reads

08.11.19 Here are the names of the 39 victims of the Essex lorry tragedy
04.11.19 Eight arrested in Vietnam over deaths of 39 migrants in truck near London

Vo Thi Hong said the family would take on a bigger debt to give her brother Vo Nhan Du a traditional funeral.

The majority of the victims come from Ha Tinh and Nghe An provinces in central Vietnam, impoverished parts of the country where the main source of income is fishing, farming, or factory work. 

Many families took on thousands of dollars of debt to send their kids to Britain, where they hoped they would land good jobs to send money back home – and pay back their loans.

The incident laid bare the dangers of illegal migration in Britain, a top destination for Vietnamese nationals who often work in cannabis farms or nail bars. 

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie