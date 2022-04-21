Gardai appeal for information over missing Meath teenager

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for help in tracing a teenager missing from the Kildalkey area of Meath since this morning.

Ethan Reilly (17) was last seen this morning at around 8.30am in Navan.

Ethan is described as being 6’ foot in height, slim build with short brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing black trousers and black top, with black working boots. Ethan is known to always wear a black and beige Gucci cap. It is believed that Ethan may be in Dublin.

Anyone with any information on Ethan’s whereabouts are asked to contact Trim Garda Station (046) 948 1540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.