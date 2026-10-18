Action Aid Ireland urges reversal of EU budget cuts with 'vulnerable communities' at risk

CHARITY ACTION AID IRELAND HAS criticised Ireland’s EU budget proposal and urged member states to push back against cuts.

Under the EU presidency, Ireland proposed €141 billion in cuts to the EU’s next long-term budget, falling short of demands from some member states.

Action Aid Ireland has called on the Irish Presidency and EU member states to reject proposed cuts, warning that vulnerable communities facing poverty, conflict and climate devastation could pay the price.

The proposals would reduce the EU’s external action budget by 17%, affecting funding for international development and humanitarian assistance.

The organisation said the proposed reduction was more than twice the 8% cut proposed for the EU’s overall long-term budget.

The plans also include a €31.5 billion reduction in the Global Europe Instrument, which supports the EU’s international partnerships and development cooperation..

Action Aid Ireland chief executive Karol Balfe said Ireland must use its presidency of the Council of the European Union to defend international cooperation and protect women’s rights.

“Ireland must use its Presidency to defend international cooperation and women’s rights,” Balfe said.

“Cutting international cooperation will not make climate disruption, conflict, pandemics, displacement or economic instability disappear. It will weaken Europe’s capacity to address these challenges early.”

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“It is particularly disappointing that this proposal comes under Ireland’s Presidency. Ireland has a proud tradition of supporting development and human rights. We should be defending that tradition at the negotiating table,” she said.

The organisation warned that women and girls could be disproportionately affected if funding reductions lead to the loss of essential services and livelihoods.

“Women and girls risk paying the highest price. When services disappear and livelihoods collapse, women face greater insecurity and have fewer resources to protect themselves and their families,” Balfe added.

She also called for funding for women’s rights organisations to be protected as part of the negotiations.

Action Aid Ireland said development funding should remain focused on reducing poverty, tackling inequality and supporting partnerships shaped by the communities they are intended to serve.

The organisation argued that reducing international assistance would undermine the EU’s ability to respond to global challenges and maintain relationships with partner countries.

“The EU cannot credibly claim geopolitical ambition while disproportionately reducing the resources that underpin its partnerships, diplomacy and capacity to act,” the organisation said.

Balfe urged Ireland to push back against the proposals during the budget negotiations, arguing that support for communities facing the greatest challenges should remain a priority.

“Ireland must show leadership and push back against these cuts. A budget deal that abandons communities facing the greatest challenges is a failure of political ambition and moral responsibility,” she said.

Speaking in Brussels earlier this week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin defended the proposals, saying that the budget would still be significantly higher than the current seven-year budget.

“We did retain the humanitarian budget of €25 billion. We didn’t go at that in any shape or form for very good reasons, in terms of the humanitarian need that is out there”, he said.