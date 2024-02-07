EU Commission calls on Ireland to take more action against terrorist content online

IRELAND IS AMONG five European countries that today were called on by the European Commission to take more action against the sharing of terrorist content posted online.

The Commission claims that Ireland, Estonia, Luxembourg, Portugal and Poland failed to comply with certain obligations in EU regulation that ensure social media websites address the misuse of their platforms to spread terrorist content.

This comes after documents released to The Journal last week showed that posts targeting migrants remained online during the riot in Dublin city centre last November, despite a plea from the media regulator to remove the content.

All five European states have allegedly not have put in place the correct authorities with the responsibility of issuing removal orders. The Commission claims the countries also have not notified the EU to who those authorities are.

The Commission has also alleged the states have yet to appoint a public contact or outline online rules and penalties in cases of non-compliance.

In the week after the riot, justice minister Helen McEntee claimed a female garda detective had contacted social media companies to remove “vile” posts on their platforms and that all of them but X, formerly Twitter, had engaged.

X denied this claim by the Minister and said it had “taken action” on more than 1,230 pieces of content under its rules relating to the riots.

Later documents, released to The Journal, found that X had replied to the media commission’s requests around 55 minutes after the regulator’s initial plea. Despite this, many posts remained online.

The Department of Justice has been contacted for comment.