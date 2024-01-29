EU demands 'urgent' audit of UN agency after claims of staff involvement in Hamas attack

LAST UPDATE | 13 minutes ago
THE EU HAS demanded an “urgent” audit of the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA and said it is reviewing funding, following Israeli allegations that some staff participated in Hamas’s 7 October attack.
Tthe UN Relief and Works Agency (UNWRA) commissioner-general Philippe Lazzarini said on Friday that Israel had provided the agency with information about the alleged involvement of several employees in the attack.
He confirmed the staff in question have been fired and an investigation is taking place.
European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer has told reporters that an audit must be led by European Commission-appointed experts and conducted alongside a UN investigation into the claims.
“What is absolutely clear is that these actions are urgent. They are important and they should be launched without any delay,” Mamer said.
The European Union is one of UNRWA’s top donors.
A commission statement said the EU executive “will determine upcoming funding decisions for UNRWA in light of the very serious allegations made on 24 January relating to the involvement of UNRWA staff in the heinous 7 October attacks”.
It said that no additional funding to UNRWA “is foreseen until the end of February”.
However, it added that humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza and in the West Bank “will continue unabated through partner organisations”.
Over the weekend, numerous countries, including the United States, France, Britain, Germany and Japan, suspended further funding to the UN agency.
The European Commission said it “will review the matter in light of the outcome of the investigation announced by the UN and the actions it will take”.
Allegations
Israel has said it would seek to stop UNRWA from operating in Gaza after the conflict.
Hamas urged the international community to ignore Israel’s “threats”, while the Palestinian Authority said the agency needed “maximum support” from donors.
An Israeli document, which has been shared with US officials and was obtained by The Associated Press, lists 12 people, their alleged roles in the attack, and their job descriptions and photos.
The document said intelligence gathered showed that at least 190 UNRWA workers were Hamas or Islamic Jihad operatives, without providing evidence.
It said of the 12 workers, nine were teachers and one was a social worker. Seven of the employees were accused of crossing into Israel on 7 October.
Of those, two were alleged to have kidnapped or assisted in the abduction of Israelis and another two were said to have participated in raids on communal farming villages, according to the document.
One was accused of arming himself with an anti-tank missile the night before the attack, while the document claimed another took photos of a female hostage.
Some were accused of “participating in a terror activity” or coordinating the movement of trucks or weapons used in the attack. Ten were listed as having ties to Hamas and one to the Islamic Jihad militant group.
The names and photos of the accused workers could not immediately be verified.
Two of the 12 have been killed, according to the document. The UN previously said one was still being identified.
Irish response
On Saturday, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin said Ireland was not withdrawing its funding.
Full confidence in @UNLazzarini's decision to immediately suspend @UNRWA staff suspected of participation in the heinous attacks of October 7, to investigate thoroughly and show zero tolerance on terror.— Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) January 27, 2024
🇮🇪 has no plans to suspend funding for UNRWA’s vital Gaza work. (1/2)
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Martin said he had full confidence in Lazzarini and his decision to “immediately suspend” UNRWA workers “suspected of participation in the heinous attacks of October 7, to investigate thoroughly and show zero tolerance on terror”.
He added that Ireland “has no plans to suspend funding for UNRWA’s vital Gaza work”.
“UNRWA’s 13,000 employees provide life saving assistance to 2.3m people and at incredible personal cost – with over 100 staff killed in last 4 months,” Martin said.
Martin said that Ireland provided €18 million in 2023 and will continue our support in 2024.
Irish MEP Grace O’Sullivan said today that “any decision to suspend humanitarian funding to UNRWA in Gaza is unconscionable and is tantamount to collective punishment”.
Hostage release
Around 1,140 people, mostly civilians, were killed in Hamas’s 7 October attack in southern Israel, according to an AFP tally of official figures.
Militants of Hamas, considered a “terrorist” group by the US and EU, also seized 250 hostages, of whom Israel says around 132 remain in Gaza, including the bodies of at least 28 dead captives.
Israel’s relentless military offensive has since killed at least 26,422 people in Gaza, most of them women and children, according to the territory’s health ministry.
CIA chief William Burns met top Israeli, Egyptian and Qatari officials in Paris yesterday.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the talks were “constructive” but pointed to “significant gaps which the parties will continue to discuss this week”.
US President Joe Biden sent Burns to try to negotiate the release of remaining hostages in exchange for a ceasefire, a security source confirmed to AFP.
The New York Times reported on Saturday that the negotiators were discussing a deal under which Israel would suspend the war for about two months in return for the release of over 100 hostages.
Reuters today reported that Hamas reiterated its view that releasing hostages it is holding would require a guaranteed end to the Israeli offensive in Gaza and withdrawal of all invasion forces.
“The success of the Paris meeting is dependent on the Occupation (Israel) agreeing to end the comprehensive aggression on Gaza Strip,” senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters.
Additional reporting by © AFP 2024
