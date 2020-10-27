Harmonised EU pre-departure testing protocol for travel should be ready 'within weeks', committee told

The new traffic light system - which Ireland plans to bring into effect on 8 November - should allow for relatives and friends to return home to Ireland for Christmas this year.

The new traffic light system - which Ireland plans to bring into effect on 8 November - should allow for relatives and friends to return home to Ireland for Christmas this year.

A COMMON COVID-19 testing protocol for European member states on international travel should be ready within “weeks” allowing Irish passengers to travel abroad under rigorous testing before flying.

The EU Aviation Safety Agency and ECDC have been tasked with developing a common testing regime to eliminate the need for quarantine and other restrictions.

Director for Aviation in the European Commission, Filip Cornelis told the Oireachtas Transport Committee today that while some airports in Europe are using rapid testing and antigen tests, it is “clear that we need a common approach” in terms of what tests are used throughout Europe.

“We need mutual recognition” of the testing being used in each country, he said, adding that there is no point in rolling out a testing regime if other countries “will not recognise the test taken by the person travelling”.

Irish aviation ‘devastated’

In his written opening statement to the committee, head of corporate affairs of the Irish Aviation Authority Paul Brandon said the pandemic has devastated the aviation industry in Ireland and that air traffic levels have now reverted back to levels seen in the late 1980s.

He said it could be 2024 or 2025 before the industry recovers fully.

Pre-departure testing as part of new traffic light system should allow for the effective reopening of aviation, he said.

The Irish government is pushing to have a rapid testing regime up and running by next month to ensure that friends and families can travel to visit their loved ones this Christmas.

Last week, Cabinet agreed to align Ireland with the EU traffic light system.

Under the plan, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control will publish a weekly map of the EU using a three-stage colour system to indicate the level of risk in each area.

The new traffic light system – which Ireland plans to bring into effect on 8 November – should allow for relatives and friends to return home to Ireland for Christmas this year.

In terms of allowing anyone wishing to leave the country, the National Virus Reference Laboratory (NVRL) is currently carrying out a validation process on LAMP testing, it is understood. If approved by the Department of Health, the new test could be incorporated into Ireland’s testing regime in order to open up international travel again.

Currently, the only validated test recognised in Ireland is the PCR test. After someone is swabbed, the PCR test has to be sent to a lab for analysis. The new LAMP test does not, and can deliver results in an hour or so.

The European Commission has advocated to harmonise the easing of restrictions since June, said Cornelis.

Pre-departure testing

As a society we need to live with Covid-19, Brandon told committee members, stating that effective harmonisation of European pre-departure testing should be “rolled out as soon as possible”.

He said passengers need to know when they make a booking that their flight will take place, and that the rules won’t change.

Related Read Government looking at rapid testing regime as means of easing Christmas travel restrictions

If someone tests positive, they simply don’t travel, he said.

Testing will be an “important piece of the jigsaw”, said Brandon, who agreed that a EU-wide testing system is required.

He said passengers could be tested on the same day as travelling or a day or two in advance. There may be scope to use tests that are less than the gold standard as you are testing to see if someone is negative rather than positive, he said.

Brandon said the sector needs to see a recovery happen from next summer onwards.

Safely reopening borders with a coordinated testing regime”would be a lifeline”, said Brandon, but added that the true benefit will only emerge if all countries implement a recognised testing system.

The committee was told by Cornelis that further work is underway by the ECDC which is working with the commission on expanding health safety guidance around testing protocol – though he said it would be guided not mandatory.

Passengers lacking confidence

He said the problem for travel restrictions is that passengers are lacking confidence due to ever-changing rules. He said quarantining being imposed in some countries defeats the purpose of travel for many.

There is a general perception in the sector that as long as no vaccine is available there will is a need for common testing protocol for all EU countries, he added.

The Commission has observed that some states wish to impose border restrictions, despite this not actually being a recommendation from the ECDC, said Cornelis.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The way to get passengers to travel again is through a “harmonised and stable system” of measures, “which should not be quarantine”, he said.

In terms of travel between the EU and the US, the new protocol for testing due shortly could also be useful to open up travel to America, the committee was told.

While such measures will be rolled out in Europe first, Cornelis said he could see the scope of working with other countries that adopt similar protocols. He said the US would be an “obvious candidate” but said there it is “still a little bit too early to take those steps as far as we are concerned”.

The IAA managed 38,172 flights in September 2020, compared to almost 110,000 in the same month last year, committee members were told today.

Brandon warned that the levels of air traffic in Ireland are consistently below the rest of the European air traffic network which he said was “deeply worrying”.

Brandon also said that Ireland should take a lead in promoting a standard approach to airport departure testing and the removal of quarantine requirements across Europe.