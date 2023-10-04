MEPs push to scrap airline charges for carry-on luggage and to standardise dimensions

MEPS HAVE TODAY voted to support a resolution that calls on the European Commission to ensure that carry-on luggage is not subject to a price supplement.

In 2014, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled that carry-on luggage complying with “reasonable” size and weight requirements were an essential part of air travel and therefore not subject to additional charges.

However, this decision has not been respected across the industry, which often results in hidden costs for passengers.

Today’s resolution calls on the European Commission to “present concrete policy measures to integrate” this ruling from the ECJ.

This includes “urging member states to ensure that this ruling is respected”.

The resolution also calls for standardised dimensions across the industry in order to “address the complexity of airlines’ standards for luggage”.

It further states that “on-the-spot checks” of carry-on luggage is sometimes carried out by employees who “apply the rules in a discretional and arbitrary manner”, which highlights the “redundancy of different size allowances”.

MEPs have also called on the Commission to consider proposals to address “hidden costs, such as the allocation of seats or the complexity of airline offers in relation to its luggage policy”.

The resolution states that the aim of this is to “regulate the composition of the final price”.

It adds that “hidden and additional costs restrict the possibility of comparing the offers made by different airlines, which consequently limits the passenger’s ability to make an informed choice about the best offer”.

In a joint statement today, MEPs said that “inconsistent rules create confusion”, especially for passengers who travel with different airlines or take connecting flights with different carriers.

The resolution states that these inconsistent policies could be considered an “abusive or unfair practice”.

Earlier this year, the Commission said these issues are “being examined” and while it noted the “increasing complexity of airlines’ offers as regards luggage,” it added that it must “respect the airlines’ commercial freedom”.

However, the Commission noted that “it is important that consumers should be able to make fully informed choices about what is included in their tickets”.

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune has welcomed the commitment to enforcing the ECJ ruling on carry-on luggage.

Clune said: “I think it’s safe to say that we have all experienced the uncertainty around what hand luggage you will be allowed when taking a flight – whether you can have a 10kg suitcase as well as a handbag for under your seat, or if you have to pay extra to bring it on board.

“The ECJ ruling established that passengers should not bear the brunt of extra charges for their carry-on bags, and it’s high time we ensure this is consistently upheld across the industry, making the process much more straightforward for passengers.

“The inconsistencies in airline policies create unfairness and inconvenience for travellers, especially those with connecting flights on different carriers.”