Man added to Europe's 'Most Wanted List' last seen in Dublin

EUROPOL HAS ADDED a man last seen in Dublin to its list of most wanted people.

Maltese police said Hamid Nour Eddine G Ibrahim was last seen in the capital. He is wanted in connection with the 2015 murder of Sylvana Muscat (36) in St Paul’s Bay, Malta, in 2015.

Europol has added 57 new people to its ‘Most Wanted’ in a bid to increase the profiles of the on-the-run criminals. The list was started by the European Network of Fugitive Active Search Teams (ENFAST) community with the active support of Europol.

Europol said the members of ENFAST are all specialised in locating criminals on the run who are suspected or have been convicted of serious crimes and are subject to European Arrest Warrants.

According to the official memo regarding Muscat’s murder, a spokesman for Europol said: “Victim was found murdered in her bedroom of her apartment in St Paul’s Bay on the 11th March 2015.

“The investigation proved that the victim was murdered inside the same apartment by her former partner Hamid Nour Eddine G Ibrahim. The autopsy proved that victim died of a total of five stab wounds, on the same day her body was discovered.

“Mr Ibrahim absconded the Maltese Islands on the 11th March 2015, a couple of hours before the corpse was discovered. It was confirmed that he took a flight Italy, but reliable sources informed the Maltese Police that a month later he was seen in Dublin, Ireland, which is his last known whereabouts.”

A European Arrest Warrant and an International Arrest Warrant have been issued for his arrest.