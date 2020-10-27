#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 27 October 2020
Advertisement

Man added to Europe's 'Most Wanted List' last seen in Dublin

He is wanted for the murder of a woman in Malta in 2015.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 27 Oct 2020, 7:40 PM
1 hour ago 35,343 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5246443

Screenshot 2020-10-27 at 7.34.42 PM

EUROPOL HAS ADDED a man last seen in Dublin to its list of most wanted people.

Maltese police said Hamid Nour Eddine G Ibrahim was last seen in the capital. He is wanted in connection with the 2015 murder of Sylvana Muscat (36) in St Paul’s Bay, Malta, in 2015.

Europol has added 57 new people to its ‘Most Wanted’ in a bid to increase the profiles of the on-the-run criminals. The list was started by the European Network of Fugitive Active Search Teams (ENFAST) community with the active support of Europol.

Europol said the members of ENFAST are all specialised in locating criminals on the run who are suspected or have been convicted of serious crimes and are subject to European Arrest Warrants.

According to the official memo regarding Muscat’s murder, a spokesman for Europol said: “Victim was found murdered in her bedroom of her apartment in St Paul’s Bay on the 11th March 2015.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The investigation proved that the victim was murdered inside the same apartment by her former partner Hamid Nour Eddine G Ibrahim. The autopsy proved that victim died of a total of five stab wounds, on the same day her body was discovered.

“Mr Ibrahim absconded the Maltese Islands on the 11th March 2015, a couple of hours before the corpse was discovered. It was confirmed that he took a flight Italy, but reliable sources informed the Maltese Police that a month later he was seen in Dublin, Ireland, which is his last known whereabouts.”

A European Arrest Warrant and an International Arrest Warrant have been issued for his arrest. 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie