Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 30 March, 2019
Man waving English flag spends the night on top of rail terminal bringing Eurostar to standstill

Services between London and continental Europe were suspended for several hours because of the trespasser.

By AFP Saturday 30 Mar 2019, 11:23 AM
1 hour ago 9,328 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4568538
Image: Tony Hicks via PA
Image: Tony Hicks via PA

BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE today arrested a man waving a St George’s English flag who spent the night on the roof of London’s St Pancras rail terminal, forcing the suspension of Eurostar trains.

Services between London and continental Europe were suspended for several hours because of the trespasser.

“A 44-year-old man has this morning been arrested for trespass and obstruction of the railway, having spent the night on the roof of St Pancras Railway Station,” British Transport Police said in a statement.

A police spokesman confirmed the man had been waving an English flag in an apparent act of protest.

The incident happened a day after thousands of protesters massed outside the British parliament, many of them waving English and United Kingdom flags, in protest against Brexit being delayed.

“We have suspended all services to and from London St Pancras this morning, due to a trespasser on the tracks outside of St Pancras,” a Eurostar statement said.

The company later said services had resumed.

Yesterday evening, the police had said that a man was “in a precarious position” at the London terminal.

© – AFP, 2019

