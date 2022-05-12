#Open journalism No news is bad news

Eurovision 2022: Ireland's Brooke Scullion hoping to qualify from tonight's second semi-final

She will perform her pop song That’s Rich at the PalaOlimpico in Turin.

By Daragh Brophy Thursday 12 May 2022, 10:25 AM
43 minutes ago 2,557 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5761548
Image: Andres Poveda
Image: Andres Poveda

IRELAND’S BROOKE SCULLION takes the stage in Turin tonight in the Eurovision contest’s second semi final.

The  22-year-old Derry singer will be hoping to join the ten finalists from Tuesday night’s competition and the ‘Big Five’ Eurovision countries – the UK, Italy, Spain, Germany and France – who go straight into Saturday’s final.

She will perform her pop song That’s Rich at the PalaOlimpico and will be the tenth act of the night.

“This is a test for me and my ability so hopefully I can qualify for Saturday and I can levitate after that. I’ll just take flight!” Scullion said ahead of her performance.

“Regardless of whether I qualify for the final or not I hope this will give me wider exposure in Europe and the music coming after That’s Rich is even better and that’s coming out two weeks after Eurovision so people will hear new music.”

Favourites Ukraine were among those to qualify on Tuesday for the grand final, along with Switzerland, Armenia, Iceland, Lithuania, Portugal, Norway, Geece, Moldova and Netherlands. 

Kalush Orchestra are favourites to win the final with their song Stefania – a mix of Ukrainian folk music with hip hop which was written as a tribute to the frontman’s mother.

The Journal’s Daragh Brophy will be in Turin covering the competition for us. Check out his feed on Twitter for more.

- With reporting from PA and AFP.

