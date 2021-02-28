QUIZ: How well do you remember the Eurovision host cities?

IRELAND’S LATEST EUROVISION entry was released on Friday, ahead of this year’s contest in May.
For the first time in its 65-year history the contest was cancelled last year. Organisers have said this year’s contest will take place without an in-person audience, but most of the performers will take to the stage in the host city of Rotterdam in the Netherlands.
So let’s see how much you know about some of the other host cities from over the years…
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS