Sunday 28 February 2021
QUIZ: How well do you remember the Eurovision host cities?

If you’re a Eurovision expert and a geography buff, this one’s for you.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 28 Feb 2021, 10:00 PM
IRELAND’S LATEST EUROVISION entry was released on Friday, ahead of this year’s contest in May.

For the first time in its 65-year history the contest was cancelled last year. Organisers have said this year’s contest will take place without an in-person audience, but most of the performers will take to the stage in the host city of Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

So let’s see how much you know about some of the other host cities from over the years…

Let's start off with times the Eurovision came to Ireland - how many years did Dublin host the contest?
PA
Three
Five

Six
Seven
In which city was Ireland's first Eurovision win in 1970?
PA
Edinburgh
Amsterdam

Paris
Oslo
In which Swiss city was the first ever Eurovision Song Contest held?
Shutterstock
Lausanne
Geneva

Bern
Lugano
Which one of these venues was NOT used for the contest when it came to London?
PA
Wembley Stadium
BBC Television Centre

Royal Albert Hall
The O2
Heavy metal band Lordi won the contest in 2006 so the following year the host city was...
PA
Helsinki
Belgrade

Kyiv
Tel Aviv
The contest last year was cancelled, but where was it due to take place?
Dublin
Rotterdam

Amsterdam
Copenhagen
ABBA won the contest in 1974 - where was that?
PA
London
Harrogate

Brighton
Birmingham
Zedward first represented Ireland in the Eurovision in 2011. Which German city were they in?
Dusseldorf
Munich

Berlin
Frankfurt
Austrian drag performer Conchita Wurst won the contest in 2014, so the following year the host city was...
PA
Brussels
Vienna

Athens
Zagreb
After Dublin, London and Luxembourg have been host to the most contests. How many have they had each?
PA
Two
Three

Four
Five
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA
You scored out of !
You're Johnny Logan
You almost know TOO much about the contest...
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You're Dana
You know all kinds of everything about the Eurovision - just not enough for a top score...
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
You're Jedward
You're close to the waterline...
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You're Dustin the Turkey
Irelande Nil Points
Share your result:

