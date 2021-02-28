QUIZ: How well do you remember the Eurovision host cities?

IRELAND’S LATEST EUROVISION entry was released on Friday, ahead of this year’s contest in May.

For the first time in its 65-year history the contest was cancelled last year. Organisers have said this year’s contest will take place without an in-person audience, but most of the performers will take to the stage in the host city of Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

So let’s see how much you know about some of the other host cities from over the years…

Let's start off with times the Eurovision came to Ireland - how many years did Dublin host the contest? PA Three Five

Six Seven In which city was Ireland's first Eurovision win in 1970? PA Edinburgh Amsterdam

Paris Oslo In which Swiss city was the first ever Eurovision Song Contest held? Shutterstock Lausanne Geneva

Bern Lugano Which one of these venues was NOT used for the contest when it came to London? PA Wembley Stadium BBC Television Centre

Royal Albert Hall The O2 Heavy metal band Lordi won the contest in 2006 so the following year the host city was... PA Helsinki Belgrade

Kyiv Tel Aviv The contest last year was cancelled, but where was it due to take place? Dublin Rotterdam

Amsterdam Copenhagen ABBA won the contest in 1974 - where was that? PA London Harrogate

Brighton Birmingham Zedward first represented Ireland in the Eurovision in 2011. Which German city were they in? Dusseldorf Munich

Berlin Frankfurt Austrian drag performer Conchita Wurst won the contest in 2014, so the following year the host city was... PA Brussels Vienna

Athens Zagreb After Dublin, London and Luxembourg have been host to the most contests. How many have they had each? PA Two Three

Four Five Answer all the questions to see your result! PA You scored out of ! You're Johnny Logan You almost know TOO much about the contest... Share your result: Share You scored out of ! You're Dana You know all kinds of everything about the Eurovision - just not enough for a top score... Share your result: Share PA You scored out of ! You're Jedward You're close to the waterline... Share your result: Share You scored out of ! You're Dustin the Turkey Irelande Nil Points Share your result: Share