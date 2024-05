THE SECOND SEMI-FINAL of this year’s Eurovision is commencing soon at 8pm, with Israel set to perform despite significant calls for the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to expel it from the competition.

16 acts in total will be competing this evening for the remaining ten places in the final.

Switzerland’s Nemo, who performs fourth tonight, and Joost Klein of The Netherlands, who performs last, are amongst the favourites to go through.

The results are expected by around 10.30pm Irish time.

The first successful batch of finalists were named at the first semi-final on Tuesday, including Ireland’s Bambie Thug.

The song competition, and especially tonight’s semi-final, has been mired in controversy over Israel’s continued participation.

Thousands of people in Malmo protest Israel's participation in Eurovision and its war on Gaza Alamy Alamy

Long-time Eurovision fans from Ireland at a pro-Gaza protest in Malmö this afternoon told The Journal they are extremely disappointed at the EBU’s decision to allow Israel to take part even as it bombards Gaza.

Thousands of protesters marched through the port city today, with a large police presence gathering in response, including at a train station close to the Eurovision arena where the police sought to disperse protesters.

A lawyer at the scene wearing a scarf with the keffiyeh pattern told The Journal that people are protesting “because they want to show their solidarity for Palestine during the genocide Israel is committing in Gaza”.

He said Malmö is a city that supports the protest and also “protects Jews and protects Muslims and protects all minorities”.

A group of protesters arrived at the Eurovision arena about 40 minutes ago and were met with a line of police. A small number still outside the arena 10 mins ago. pic.twitter.com/k3d1xUOAQQ — Daragh Brophy (@DaraghBroph) May 9, 2024

Additional reporting by Daragh Brophy in Malmö