The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #WEATHER: Met Éireann issued a high temperature advisory ahead of forecast highs of over 30 degrees in some parts of the country from Sunday and into next week.

2. #DEFENCE: The defence budget is set to rise from €1.1 billion to €1.5 billion by 2028 in the wake of a major report but question marks have been placed over several of its landmark recommendations.

3. #REDRESS SCHEME: More survivors of mother and baby homes, county homes and similar institutions are considering taking legal action against the State if the Government does not amend its planned redress scheme.

4. #HATE CRIMES: New hate crime legislation will be brought forward to the autumn under the Department of Justice’s commitment to strengthen hate crime and hate speech law in Ireland.

5. #SUPERMOON: Stargazers are set to feast their eyes on a larger and brighter “supermoon” tonight. The “Buck supermoon” can be viewed in Ireland from 10.25pm this evening.