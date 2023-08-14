Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 14 August 2023 Dublin: 18°C
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Monday
Your roundup of what made the headlines.
1.2k
0
51 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

featureimage Press Eye / PA Images Oliver Gormley, of Gormleys, and Howard Hastings, chairman of Hastings Hotels, with Patrick O’Reilly’s Larger Than Life Press Eye / PA Images / PA Images

  • PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said he is confident that information mistakenly released in a major data breach last week is in the hands of dissident republicans.
  • A 17-year-old boy wept in court today after being charged over an unprovoked “extremely violent” robbery of an English tourist in Dublin’s Temple Bar.
  • The board of RTÉ has been given the second Grant Thornton report, which looked at the understatement of Ryan Tubridy’s published fees by €120,000 from 2017 to 2019.
  • Owners of apartments in Swords have been warned that they may face legal action if they do not begin to pay part of €15,000 needed for fire safety works.
  • Opposition parties have called on the Government to take action to ease the burden of mortgage interest rate hikes on Irish households. 
  • The PSNI is appealing for witnesses to come forward following the death of a 19-year-old motorcyclist after a collision in Co Antrim yesterday evening. 
  • A planning row has has broken out over plans by the owner of one of Cork’s best-known golf courses to develop luxury holiday apartments.
  • The Irish Coast Guard retrieved an inflatable object off the coast of Portmarnock beach in Dublin after false reports of a missing child.

INTERNATIONAL

a-portion-of-the-shimla-kalka-heritage-railway-track-that-got-washed-away-following-heavy-rainfall-on-the-outskirts-of-shimla-himachal-pradesh-state-monday-aug-14-2023-heavy-monsoon-rains-trigger Alamy Stock Photo A portion of the Shimla-Kalka heritage railway track that got washed away following heavy rainfall on the outskirts of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh state Alamy Stock Photo

#JETS: The RAF has scrambled jets to intercept two Russian bombers that were travelling north of Scotland.

#INDIA: Heavy monsoon rains have triggered floods and landslides in India’s Himalayan region, leaving at least 22 people dead and many others trapped.

#EVERTON: A 26-year-old worker has died during construction work at Everton’s new stadium.

#MISSISSIPPI: Six former Mississippi law officers have pleaded guilty to state charges over torturing two black men in a racist assault.

PARTING SHOT

This week’s episode of The Explainer podcast looks at what’s happening to the Rohingya minority fleeing Myanmar.

Listen here: 

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


The Explainer / SoundCloud

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags