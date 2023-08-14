Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Press Eye / PA Images Oliver Gormley, of Gormleys, and Howard Hastings, chairman of Hastings Hotels, with Patrick O’Reilly’s Larger Than Life Press Eye / PA Images / PA Images

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo A portion of the Shimla-Kalka heritage railway track that got washed away following heavy rainfall on the outskirts of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh state Alamy Stock Photo

#JETS: The RAF has scrambled jets to intercept two Russian bombers that were travelling north of Scotland.

#INDIA: Heavy monsoon rains have triggered floods and landslides in India’s Himalayan region, leaving at least 22 people dead and many others trapped.

#EVERTON: A 26-year-old worker has died during construction work at Everton’s new stadium.

#MISSISSIPPI: Six former Mississippi law officers have pleaded guilty to state charges over torturing two black men in a racist assault.

PARTING SHOT

This week’s episode of The Explainer podcast looks at what’s happening to the Rohingya minority fleeing Myanmar.

Listen here:

The Explainer / SoundCloud