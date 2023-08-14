Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#JETS: The RAF has scrambled jets to intercept two Russian bombers that were travelling north of Scotland.
#INDIA: Heavy monsoon rains have triggered floods and landslides in India’s Himalayan region, leaving at least 22 people dead and many others trapped.
#EVERTON: A 26-year-old worker has died during construction work at Everton’s new stadium.
#MISSISSIPPI: Six former Mississippi law officers have pleaded guilty to state charges over torturing two black men in a racist assault.
This week’s episode of The Explainer podcast looks at what’s happening to the Rohingya minority fleeing Myanmar.
