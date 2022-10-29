Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

People demonstrate in Dublin to mark the 10th anniversary of the death of Savita Halappanavar. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Opposition politicians said there has been a “failure to plan” by the government in its efforts to accommodate refugees coming to Ireland from Ukraine.

The ESB has taken court action over a direction to release the transcript of negotiations for compensation for a pylon development .

. A march in Dublin marked the 10th anniversary of the death of Savita Halappanavar .

. Gardaí investigated a suspected petrol bomb attack in Co Wicklow.

in Co Wicklow. Met Éireann forecast rain for this Bank Holiday weekend, though it may dry up on Halloween evening.

INTERNATIONAL

Ambulances and rescue workers arrive at the street near the scene in Seoul, South Korea (Lee Jin-man/AP)

#SEOUL At least 120 people have died and 100 have been injured in the South Korean capital, after thousands crowded into narrow streets.

#US An intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home had researched conspiracy theories online.

#RUSSIA The UK rejected the Kremlin’s accusations that it was “involved” in explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

PARTING SHOT

Shelbourne came out on top in the Women’s National League final day of the season, making it three-in-a-row.

But while they were able to make it look easy with a 4-0 win against Wexford, the day saw four teams within contention ahead of the last game.