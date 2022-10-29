Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#SEOUL At least 120 people have died and 100 have been injured in the South Korean capital, after thousands crowded into narrow streets.
#US An intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home had researched conspiracy theories online.
#RUSSIA The UK rejected the Kremlin’s accusations that it was “involved” in explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.
PARTING SHOT
Shelbourne came out on top in the Women’s National League final day of the season, making it three-in-a-row.
But while they were able to make it look easy with a 4-0 win against Wexford, the day saw four teams within contention ahead of the last game.
