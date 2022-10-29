Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 29 October 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

10 minutes ago 154 Views 0 Comments

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Savita 10th Anniversary 595_90664447 People demonstrate in Dublin to mark the 10th anniversary of the death of Savita Halappanavar. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

  • Opposition politicians said there has been a “failure to plan” by the government in its efforts to accommodate refugees coming to Ireland from Ukraine.
  • The ESB has taken court action over a direction to release the transcript of negotiations for compensation for a pylon development
  • A march in Dublin marked the 10th anniversary of the death of Savita Halappanavar.
  • Gardaí investigated a suspected petrol bomb attack in Co Wicklow.
  • Met Éireann forecast rain for this Bank Holiday weekend, though it may dry up on Halloween evening. 

INTERNATIONAL

featureimage Ambulances and rescue workers arrive at the street near the scene in Seoul, South Korea (Lee Jin-man/AP)

#SEOUL At least 120 people have died and 100 have been injured in the South Korean capital, after thousands crowded into narrow streets.

#US An intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home had researched conspiracy theories online.

#RUSSIA The UK rejected the Kremlin’s accusations that it was “involved” in explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

PARTING SHOT

Shelbourne came out on top in the Women’s National League final day of the season, making it three-in-a-row. 

But while they were able to make it look easy with a 4-0 win against Wexford, the day saw four teams within contention ahead of the last game.  

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie