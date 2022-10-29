Suspected petrol bomb attack overnight at home in Co Wicklow

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a suspected petrol bomb attack in Co Wicklow.
No injuries have been reported from the incident which occurred shortly after 1am this morning at a residence in Glending Square, Blessington.
Windows of the house were broken from the blast, while black stains were visible on the wall with a fire alarm continuing to blare this morning, according to locals at the scene who spoke to The Journal.
Locals said it only the latest such incident in recent months in the estate, with an “atmosphere of fear” pervading the area, with last night’s attack only the latest such incident in recent months in the estate according to a local Independent councillor.
It is understood to be part of a feud between families in the wider area.
“It’s dreadful to see the fear in people there this morning. It’s not acceptable and there have to be moves made so this never happens again,” Councillor Gerry O’Neill told The Journal. “There are great people in Glending and it’s not fair on them.”
Gardaí said an incident of criminal damage also occurred in the area last June, which saw a suspected fire attack on a home.
A male in his 20s was arrested in relation to this incident and appeared before Dublin District Court in September, a Garda spokeswoman said.
The Garda Press Office released a statement when contacted about the latest incident overnight.
It said: “Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire at a residence in Glending Square, Blessington, Co. Wicklow at approximately 01:23 on the 29th October 2022.
“No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made. Investigations ongoing.”
Wicklow County Council has been contacted.
