Wet Bank Holiday weekend with chance of thunderstorms ahead of Halloween

THERE ARE RAINY days in store over this Bank Holiday weekend, though it may dry up on Halloween evening, according to Met Éireann’s forecast.

Temperatures for the next couple of days are set to stay mild, with highest temperatures ranging from 11 to 17 degrees Celsius.

Met Éireann says that today will be breezy with some fresh and gusty southeasterly winds and highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.

Outbreaks of rain moving northwards are expected this afternoon followed by scattered showers that may turn thundery, but with some late sunny spells.

Tonight will stay breezy with a mix of clear spells and scattered showers and a few heavy and thundery showers are possible too, mainly in the south of the country.

Tomorrow will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, some of which will be heavy.

There’ll be a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms, the forecaster said, and the best of the dry intervals will occur later in the evening.

Highest temperatures will be around 12 to 15 degrees.

Met Éireann expects Monday morning, the day of Halloween, to be wet and breezy as rain moves eastwards across the country, along with moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds.

The rain will be followed by generally dry and sunny conditions, with light south to southwest winds, according to the forecaster, and will clear the east coast in the early evening.

Highest temperatures during the day will be around 11 to 15 degrees, dropping overnight to between four and eight degrees.

Monday night will start dry and clear but rain will move in over the western half of the country overnight.