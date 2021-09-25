#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Saturday 25 September 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Céimin Burke Saturday 25 Sep 2021, 7:57 PM
34 minutes ago 947 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5558316

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

9963 Foxes Mural Mural of two city foxes by artist Shane Sutton on Dorset street in Dublin today. Source: Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

correction-afghanistan People look up at a dead body hanged by the Taliban from a crane in the main square of Herat city in western Afghanistan today. Source: AP/PA Images

#AFGHANISTAN: The Taliban hung the bodies of four kidnappers from cranes after killing them during a shootout in Afghanistan’s western city of Herat today, a senior official said.

#GERMANY: Chancellor Angela Merkel today urged Germans to give her would-be successor Armin Laschet the vote to shape Germany’s future, in a last-ditch push to shore up his beleaguered campaign 24-hours before Germans vote.

#CHINA: A Hong Kong group which organises annual vigils in remembrance of victims of the Chinese military’s crushing of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre has voted to disband.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

With the UK experiencing a fuel crunch the BBC knew there was only one reporter with the credentials to cover the crisis. A grand bit of nominative determinism.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie