Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

IRELAND

Mural of two city foxes by artist Shane Sutton on Dorset street in Dublin today. Source: Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

People look up at a dead body hanged by the Taliban from a crane in the main square of Herat city in western Afghanistan today. Source: AP/PA Images

#AFGHANISTAN: The Taliban hung the bodies of four kidnappers from cranes after killing them during a shootout in Afghanistan’s western city of Herat today, a senior official said.

#GERMANY: Chancellor Angela Merkel today urged Germans to give her would-be successor Armin Laschet the vote to shape Germany’s future, in a last-ditch push to shore up his beleaguered campaign 24-hours before Germans vote.

#CHINA: A Hong Kong group which organises annual vigils in remembrance of victims of the Chinese military’s crushing of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre has voted to disband.

PARTING SHOT

If ever there was a roving reporter that could cover a fuel shortage… pic.twitter.com/cMukaZfnON — Graeme (@redleaderwright) September 25, 2021

With the UK experiencing a fuel crunch the BBC knew there was only one reporter with the credentials to cover the crisis. A grand bit of nominative determinism.