Coronavirus: 1,335 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,335 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, there were 297 patients with the coronavirus disease in hospital, including 61 in intensive care units.

Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of Wednesday, a total of 5,209 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

Yesterday, 1,163 new cases of the illness were reported. A total of 297 people were in hospital with the illness, including 61 in ICU.

The latest vaccine statistics show that, as of yesterday, nearly 7.2 million Covid-19 inoculations had been administered in Ireland.

This includes over 3.5 million first doses and over 3.4 million second doses. Approximately 235,000 people also received the single-dose Janssen vaccine.