Coronavirus: 1,163 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,163 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, there were 297 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 61 in ICU.

Yesterday, there were 1,355 cases of Covid-19 confirmed. 286 people were in hospital with the illness and 59 patients in intensive care.

Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of Wednesday, a total of 5,209 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.