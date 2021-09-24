Coronavirus: 1,163 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,163 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
As of 8am today, there were 297 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 61 in ICU.
Yesterday, there were 1,355 cases of Covid-19 confirmed. 286 people were in hospital with the illness and 59 patients in intensive care.
Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of Wednesday, a total of 5,209 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (20)