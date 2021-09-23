#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 17°C Thursday 23 September 2021
Coronavirus: 1,355 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The Department of Health confirmed the latest figures today.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 23 Sep 2021, 5:20 PM
1 hour ago 13,095 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5556272
File image of deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn.
Image: RollingNews.ie
File image of deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn.
File image of deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn.
Image: RollingNews.ie

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,355 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, there were 286 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 59 in ICU.

Yesterday, there were 1,432 cases of Covid-19 confirmed. 272 people were in hospital with the illness and 63 patients in intensive care.

There has been a total of 5,209 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland as of yesterday.

Dr Tony Holohan, the Chief Medical Officer, again urged parents of children who are “unwell and who experience the common symptoms of Covid-19″ to stay out of school and contact a GP with any concerns. 

“Our ongoing analysis of the epidemiological situation has informed the NPHET recommendation to evolve public health management of school settings from Monday next,” Dr Holohan said in a statement. 

“The resumption of in-person education was associated with a significant increase in the numbers of children referred for testing in recent weeks.

“This increase was driven by the screening of asymptomatic children who had been identified as close contacts. This action was precautionary and was due to the diligence of parents and guardians bringing their children for tests.”

He said that despite the increased testing, there has been a “relatively modest” increase in case numbers detected. 

The positivity rate has also decreased in this age group from 16% to 5%. 

“Both nationally and internationally, the evidence tells us that schools are a low risk setting for the transmission of Covid-19 among school-going children and, as such, now is the right time to evolve our contact tracing approach, while maintaining the infection prevention and control in place in educational settings.”

From next Monday, children who are a Covid-19 close contact in primary school will no longer be required to restrict their movements if they do not have symptoms.

The move was a significant change to the management of Covid-19 in schools.

As per the new guidance agreed following discussions with NPHET and the CMO, the testing of asymptomatic close contacts in childcare facilities and primary education will be discontinued from 27 September. 

