#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Sunday 19 September 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s what made headlines today.

By Céimin Burke Sunday 19 Sep 2021, 8:01 PM
5 minutes ago 171 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5552914

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

dublin-city-council A Community Archaeology Pilot Programme was officially launched in Dublin's St Anne's Park today. Source: Fennell Photography

  • The family of a man who left a Co Donegal hospital against medical advice criticised those who were involved in encouraging him.
  • The Tánaiste hailed tomorrow as a “big day” as thousands of workers return to the office for the first time in more than 18 months.
  • Over 90% of people in Ireland aged over 16 are now fully vaccinated against Covid.
  • A teenage woman was arrested following the discovery of an injured man in Limerick this weekend. 
  • Businesses urged consumers to be flexible and to prepare for supply-related disruption well into 2022.
  • Public services are among the ‘key objectives’ that will frame the budget, the public expenditure minister said.
  • A major search and rescue operation was mounted in Clare this afternoon after a boat got smashed on rocks.

INTERNATIONAL 

voronezh-russia-19th-sep-2021-people-seen-in-a-queue-waiting-to-receive-ballots-for-vote-today-is-the-final-day-of-the-single-vote-from-17th-to-19th-russians-elect-deputies-to-the-state-duma-in People waiting to receive ballots to vote in Russia's State Duma election today. Source: SOPA Images Limited/Alamy Live News

#RUSSIA: President Vladimir Putin’s party was set to retain a majority in parliament as Russia today concluded a three-day election in which most Kremlin critics were barred from running.

#VOLCANO: The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on Spain’s Canary Islands spewing out lava, ash and a huge column of smoke after days of increased seismic activity, sparking evacuations of people living nearby.

#RIP: Only Fools and Horses star John Challis died from cancer at the age of 79.

#FOOTBALL: Former England striker Jimmy Greaves died at the age of 81

PARTING SHOT

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

EUCYSIrishWinners62 Cormac Harris and Alan O’Sullivan presented their project at the virtual event hosted from Salamanca, Spain. Source: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography

The winners of the 2020 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition, Cormac Harris and Alan O’Sullivan, have now had success in Europe taking home first place in this year’s European Union Contest for Young Scientists.

The pair’s social science project aimed to identify how early gender stereotyping can be identified.

The findings identified the need to focus on all children, boys and girls, from a young age, in order to combat the development of gender stereotyping.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie