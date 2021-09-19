Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A Community Archaeology Pilot Programme was officially launched in Dublin's St Anne's Park today. Source: Fennell Photography

The family of a man who left a Co Donegal hospital against medical advice criticised those who were involved in encouraging him.

The Tánaiste hailed tomorrow as a “big day” as thousands of workers return to the office for the first time in more than 18 months.

Over 90% of people in Ireland aged over 16 are now fully vaccinated against Covid.

A teenage woman was arrested following the discovery of an injured man in Limerick this weekend.

Businesses urged consumers to be flexible and to prepare for supply-related disruption well into 2022.

Public services are among the ‘key objectives’ that will frame the budget, the public expenditure minister said.

A major search and rescue operation was mounted in Clare this afternoon after a boat got smashed on rocks.

INTERNATIONAL

People waiting to receive ballots to vote in Russia's State Duma election today. Source: SOPA Images Limited/Alamy Live News

#RUSSIA: President Vladimir Putin’s party was set to retain a majority in parliament as Russia today concluded a three-day election in which most Kremlin critics were barred from running.

#VOLCANO: The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on Spain’s Canary Islands spewing out lava, ash and a huge column of smoke after days of increased seismic activity, sparking evacuations of people living nearby.

#RIP: Only Fools and Horses star John Challis died from cancer at the age of 79.

#FOOTBALL: Former England striker Jimmy Greaves died at the age of 81

PARTING SHOT

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Cormac Harris and Alan O’Sullivan presented their project at the virtual event hosted from Salamanca, Spain. Source: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography

The winners of the 2020 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition, Cormac Harris and Alan O’Sullivan, have now had success in Europe taking home first place in this year’s European Union Contest for Young Scientists.

The pair’s social science project aimed to identify how early gender stereotyping can be identified.

The findings identified the need to focus on all children, boys and girls, from a young age, in order to combat the development of gender stereotyping.