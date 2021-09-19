Teenage woman arrested after discovery of injured man

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a teenage woman as they investigate the discovery of an injured man in Limerick this weekend.

The man was found with serious head injuries on Friday evening in the Westfield Park area of the city.

He was taken to hospital where his condition is described as serious.

Gardaí appealed for witnesses to come forward yesterday afternoon and last night they arrested an 18-year-old woman on suspicion of assault causing harm.

She has been detained in Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí have carried out a forensic examination of the scene as Mayorstone Garda Station have appealed to any witnesses to come forward.

“Gardaí are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Westfield Park and Ennis Road areas yesterday evening between the hours of 8:00pm and 10:00pm, who may have camera (dash cam) footage to make it available,” a statement said.