IRELAND

Homecoming of the 2024 Grand National Winner I Am Maximus in Leighlinbridge, Carlow today Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

INTERNATIONAL

Firefighters working as smoke rose out of the Old Stock Exchange in Copenhagen, Denmark Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#BIRMINGHAM: Birmingham Airport has reopened after suspending operations following a “security incident” on an Aer Lingus flight.

#ISRAEL: Iran’s attack on Israel will be met with consequences as Israeli forces remain on high alert, according to the head of the Israel Defence Forces.

#DENMARK: One of Copenhagen’s oldest buildings caught fire today, causing its famous spire to collapse.

PARTING SHOT

Commercial exploitation of our bogs for forestry and windfarm development has led to criticism from environmental campaigners. They say the State hasn’t done enough to protect bogs – a key weapon in battling the dual climate and biodiversity crisis.

For Noteworthy’s latest in-depth series, WASTED WETLANDS, Steven Fox revealed how commercial activity is releasing carbon stored in bogs and endangering bird habitats and water quality.

In a bonus episode of The Explainer podcast, brought to you by Noteworthy, Fox goes through his findings with presenter Susan Daly. They’re joined by reporter Swantje Furtak who shares insights into this wetland exploitation in Germany.

The Explainer / SoundCloud

