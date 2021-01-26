Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Micheál Martin at a press conference this evening Source: Julien Behal Photography/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Palestinians throw sand during sunset on the Gaza Strip Source: Mahmoud Khattab/PA

#ASTRAZENECA: Germany’s health ministry joined AstraZeneca in rubbishing reports which claimed the company’s Covid-19 vaccine showed little efficacy for people above 65.

#UK: Boris Johnson said he is “deeply sorry” for every life lost due to Covid-19 in the UK as the country’s death toll passed 100,000 people.

#US: The impeachment case against former US President Donald Trump moved a step closer after it was delivered to the Senate ahead of the historic trial.

#SEALED: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the country’s borders would likely remain closed for much of the year as health officials assess global vaccine rollouts.

PARTING SHOT

Earlier this week, someone in the US knitted a crochet doll of the viral ‘Bernie’s Mittens’ meme that did the rounds following last week’s presidential inauguration.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The item was put up for auction for Meals on Wheels, and attracted bids in the thousands. It ended today with a winning bid of over $20,000.

On a day of grim news, it was a nice reminder that there is still some good in the world.