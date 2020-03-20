Your evening longread: The strange world of the jungle prince of Delhi

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

For the next few weeks, we’ll be bringing you an evening longread to enjoy. With the news cycle dominated by the coronavirus situation, we know it can be hard to take your mind off what’s happening.

So we want to bring you an interesting read every weekday evening to help transport you somewhere else.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

The jungle prince of Delhi

This fascinating and slightly bonkers story from last year is about the author Ellen Barry’s friendship with a man called Prince Cyrus, who claimed to be the heir to a Muslim kingdom called Oudh. But as she became obsessed with his story, things got weirder…

(The New York Times, approx 33 mins reading time)