The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #LEVEL 5: The government will consider international data and effect of visitor restrictions as it plans an exit from Level 5 restrictions, with an announcement due at the end of this week.
2. #VACCINE: The Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine can prevent 70% of people from developing the coronavirus, new data shows.
3. #HOUSING CRISIS: The Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has agreed to issue a de-facto ban on new co-living developments.
4. #RESTRICTIONS: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined new tougher tiers of restrictions for England.
5. #PLAN: A strategy for the roll-out of a Covid-19 vaccine will be given to the government by 11 December.
