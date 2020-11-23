#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 23 November 2020
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Orla Dwyer Monday 23 Nov 2020, 4:55 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LEVEL 5: The government will consider international data and effect of visitor restrictions as it plans an exit from Level 5 restrictions, with an announcement due at the end of this week. 

2. #VACCINE: The Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine can prevent 70% of people from developing the coronavirus, new data shows. 

3. #HOUSING CRISIS: The Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has agreed to issue a de-facto ban on new co-living developments. 

4. #RESTRICTIONS: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined new tougher tiers of restrictions for England.

5. #PLAN: A strategy for the roll-out of a Covid-19 vaccine will be given to the government by 11 December. 

