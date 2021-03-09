The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #VACCINATION: The operating plan for administering vaccines in Ireland has already changed 15-17 times due to constraints with supply and changes to sequencing and prioritisation, the HSE CEO said.

2. #ADOPTION: A report into illegal adoptions advised against an inquiry, but Roderic O’Gorman said “significant concerns” remain.

3. #LIMERICK: Two investigations are underway after a man in his 20s suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a car that was being pursued by gardaí in Limerick last night.

4. #FUNDS: Five months after announcing the fund as part of the budget, the government revealed details of a €50 million suite of measures to support the live entertainment industry during the Covid-19 pandemic.

5. #WEATHER: A nationwide Status Yellow wind warning will be in place from midday tomorrow.