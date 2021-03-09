#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 9 March 2021
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 9 Mar 2021, 4:58 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Pim Leijen
Image: Shutterstock/Pim Leijen

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #VACCINATION: The operating plan for administering vaccines in Ireland has already changed 15-17 times due to constraints with supply and changes to sequencing and prioritisation, the HSE CEO said.

2. #ADOPTION: A report into illegal adoptions advised against an inquiry, but Roderic O’Gorman said “significant concerns” remain. 

3. #LIMERICK: Two investigations are underway after a man in his 20s suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a car that was being pursued by gardaí in Limerick last night.

4. #FUNDS: Five months after announcing the fund as part of the budget, the government revealed details of a €50 million suite of measures to support the live entertainment industry during the Covid-19 pandemic.

5. #WEATHER: A nationwide Status Yellow wind warning will be in place from midday tomorrow. 

