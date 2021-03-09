Status Yellow wind warning issued for entire country from tomorrow

A NATIONWIDE STATUS Yellow wind warning has been issued by Met Éireann effective from midday tomorrow.

The warning has been issued for every county and will come into effect at 12pm Wednesday and will remain in effect until 7am Thursday.

Cloudy ☁️ today with rain 🌧️ moving in from the Atlantic to affect west Munster, Connacht and west Ulster this morning. Rain ☔️ will extend eastwards to remaining counties this afternoon. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11°C in strengthening southerly winds.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/kq2adl4VCk — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 9, 2021

Southwest winds, veering westerly will gust 90 to 110km/h generally, higher at times on hills and coasts in the south and west with a risk of some wave overtopping, Met Éireann said.

Persistent rain will spread eastwards this morning and extend to all areas during the afternoon along with increasingly strong southerly winds.

Met Éireann said the weather will remain unsettled throughout the week.