The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BOOKING: The online booking system for Covid-19 vaccines will open from Wednesday for the 40-44 age cohort, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed.

2. #OUTDOOR SUMMER: The Minister for Housing and Local Government has told councils to put more bins in areas where people are known to gather, but Dublin City Council’s director of city recovery raised concerns that more bins and toilets will “only drive more footfall and create more of an issue”.

3. #COURTS: A former payroll administrator at Virgin Media Television has been sent forward for trial accused of stealing more than €870,000 from the broadcaster.

4. #KIDS: China has relaxed its family planning policy to allow couples to have three children after a census showed its population is rapidly ageing.

5. #CANCELLED: The Rose of Tralee International Festival has been called off for the second year in a row as a result of Covid-19.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one of the above stories.