#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Monday 31 May 2021
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Orla Dwyer Monday 31 May 2021, 4:52 PM
59 minutes ago 1,796 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5453560
Image: Shutterstock/Ksenia Raykova
Image: Shutterstock/Ksenia Raykova

 EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day. 

1. #BOOKING: The online booking system for Covid-19 vaccines will open from Wednesday for the 40-44 age cohort, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed. 

2. #OUTDOOR SUMMER: The Minister for Housing and Local Government has told councils to put more bins in areas where people are known to gather, but Dublin City Council’s director of city recovery raised concerns that more bins and toilets will “only drive more footfall and create more of an issue”. 

3. #COURTS: A former payroll administrator at Virgin Media Television has been sent forward for trial accused of stealing more than €870,000 from the broadcaster.

4. #KIDS: China has relaxed its family planning policy to allow couples to have three children after a census showed its population is rapidly ageing.

5. #CANCELLED: The Rose of Tralee International Festival has been called off for the second year in a row as a result of Covid-19.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one of the above stories.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie