'Immensely disappointing': Rose of Tralee cancelled for a second year

Former Rose of Tralee entrants in a parade on the Denny Street stage in Tralee

THE ROSE OF Tralee International Festival has been called off for the second year in a row as a result of Covid-19.

Organisers announced this afternoon that the festival, which was due to take place in August, has been cancelled again.

CEO Anthony O’Gara said that the team had been working since last year on how to host some or all of the festival’s events in 2021.

In a statement, O’Gara said that it has been a “long and difficult 15 months for so many as a result of Covid-19, and its impact continues to be felt worldwide”.

“The development and the roll out of vaccines has brought much needed hope that a return to normal is in sight,” he said.

Sadly, the timeframe envisaged to safely steer our communities out of this pandemic, and our responsibility to positively support those efforts, mean that we will not be able to have a Festival again this year, which is immensely disappointing for all of us involved.”

“We will each have a role to play in restoring our community and local economy following this pandemic, and we look forward to coming together in celebration in August 2022,” O’Gara said.

“In the meantime, we salute the leadership and the selfless efforts of frontline and support staff everywhere; and among them the efforts by many of our Rose family.”

Last year, the Rose of Tralee was cancelled for the first time since the festival began 61 years previously. It was originally postponed to August 2021 and applications had opened to take part in the festival.

In 2019, Dr Sinead Flanagan, a junior doctor from Limerick, became the Rose of Tralee at age 27.