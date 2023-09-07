Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.
1. #BILLS Electric Ireland has said it is to reduce residential electricity and gas prices by 10% and 12% respectively for over 1.1 million customers, effective from 1 November.
2. #FARMERS Irish farmers picketed a meeting of the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue this morning, over plans by the European Commission to cut Ireland’s nitrate derogation limit.
3. #YOUGHAL Gardaí have opened an investigation into the deaths of two men at an Ironman triathlon event at Youghal, Co Cork last month.
4. #HOMELESSNESS More homeless people are being admitted into Irish psychiatric wards each year, despite the overall number of admissions being on the decline.
5. #REFUGEES Minister for Integration Roder O’Gorman has said that he can’t rule out the use of tents to house refugees in the future.
