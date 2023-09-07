Irish Farmers Association to picket minister's meeting this morning over nitrates cut

THE COUNTRY’S LARGEST farmers organisation is due to picket a meeting held by the Agriculture Minister this morning, following a cut in Ireland’s nitrates derogation limit.

Minister Charlie McConalogue revealed yesterday that the EU Commissioner for the Environment Virginijus Sinkevicius had confirmed there was “no prospect” of re-opening the current Commission decision on Ireland’s limits.

The cut will reduce the nitrates derogation limit from 250kg of organic nitrogen per hectare to 220kg per hectare.

Farmer groups are warning that it could result in farms cutting livestock numbers or trying to access more land.

The cut arises out of the harm nitrates can cause water due to nutrient pollution, with repeated reports from the Environmental Protection Agency demonstrating many of Ireland’s water bodies failing to show significant improvement in recent years.

At present, a farmer must not exceed two dairy cows per hectare without a derogation but can farm at almost three cows per hectare if approved for a derogation.

Ireland’s current derogation is due to expire on 1 January 2026, and the derogation limit is due to reduce to 220kg per hectare on 1 January 2024 in certain areas, because the latest water quality results have not shown sufficient improvement, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Advertisement

McConalogue told reporters yesterday that he had made a “strong case” for retaining the current rate but said the commissioner “made it clear that Ireland is one of only three remaining member states with a derogation, while stressing that there is no prospect of re-visiting the current decision”.

Farm organisations have criticised the move and the IFA has now said it will will not attend a meeting for farm groups called by the Minister for Agriculture this morning.

The IFA has decided to picket the final meeting of the Farmers’ Charter group which was due to take place in Portlaoise this morning, but which has been moved to Dublin.

“Despite the cynical last-minute manoeuvre by the Minister to move the meeting to Dublin, we plan to picket this meeting,” IFA President Tim Cullinan said.

Cullinan said the minister wanted to hold a ‘discussion’ with farm organisations and ‘update’ them on the limits, but said the time for those talks “had passed and that it was time for the Minister to deal with the problems”.

“The statement by the Minister in relation to cuts in the Nitrates Derogation, following an online meeting with the EU Commissioner, has further angered farmers. It is a flawed decision and it must be revisited,” Cullinnan said.

The decision was also criticised by president of Macra Elaine Houlihan who said it will have a “knock-on effect” on income.

Houlihan told Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio One that it will intensify competition for land, as larger farmers will likely have the means to access more land to cope witht he derogation limit while smaller farmers may not.

The Macra leader, which represents young farmers, said that she will raise the minister’s decision to have an online meeting with the commissioner rather than an in person discussion.