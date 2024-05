EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #PALESTINE The International Court of Justice ordered Israel to halt its offensive on the Gaza city of Rafah, a landmark ruling likely to increase mounting international pressure on Israel more than seven months into the Gaza war.

2. #DROGHEDA A Dublin man was accused of the “disposal of body parts” and impeding the investigation into the murder and dismemberment of Drogheda teenager Keane Mulready Woods in 2020.

3. #LUCY LETBY Child serial killer Lucy Letby lost her Court of Appeal bid to challenge her convictions.

4. #MALLORCA Spanish police have released details of the four people killed when a bar and restaurant collapsed on the island of Mallorca last night.

5. #MILLENIAL SAINT A London-born Italian teenager who died from leukaemia in 2006 at the age of 15 is set to become the Catholic Church’s first millennial saint.