Event guide: Here's what is happening around the country this weekend

THE WEEKEND IS back once again and the list of exciting events around the country won’t be slowing down any time soon.

History, sheep and wine are just some of the options to get involved in over the next couple of days.

KILKENNY

Name: Kilkenny Arts Festival

When: Continuing today and tomorrow

What: Get ready for an exciting gathering of some of the finest musicians, performers, writers and artists from around the country and beyond in Kilkenny.

Taking place every August, the historical city offers a lovely backdrop to outdoor theatre shows, contemporary dance and concerts galore.

Whether you want to watch a performance of Much Ado About Nothing, listen to some classical music from the Irish Chamber Orchestra or hear a spoken word performance from a variety of speakers, this event has got you covered.

For more details, check out the full programme.

Members of the cast of Much Ado About Nothing at Kilkenny Arts Festival. Source: Mark Stedman

CORK

Name: Schull Regatta

When: Today and tomorrow

What: This exciting two-day event contains plenty of action in the West Cork town and will keep the whole family entertained.

Between crab fishing and fireworks on Saturday to a fancy dress parade on Sunday afternoon, there are no shortage of activities lined up.

Activities are weather-dependent, so keep an eye on their Facebook page for updates.

Boat at Schull, Co Cork. Source: Shutterstock/Phil Darby

KERRY

Name: Puck Fair

When: Today, tomorrow and Monday

What: Claiming to be Ireland’s oldest festival, Puck Fair in Killorglin is not one to miss in the Kingdom this weekend.

You might be able to guess from the name, but this festival centres around a goat. Going back to a goat-catching tradition, there are plenty of exciting events taking place for anyone interested.

Whether you want to watch a puppet show on Saturday or meet the goat crowned king puck on Sunday, there’s truly something for everyone at this eclectic fair.

For further details, check out the full programme.

Puck Fair in Killorglin, Co Kerry. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

CAVAN

Name: Taste of Cavan

When: Continuing today

What: Foodies unite at the Cavan Equestrian Centre today for family fun and a tantalising selection of the best local food and drink.

The event has a varied line-up of some of Ireland’s favourite chefs including Neven Maguire, Simon Delaney, Máire Dufficy and Elena Martinez.

There will also be a host of workshops, classes and activities to feed those growing taste buds.

For more details, visit the website.

Chef Neven Maguire will be one of many chefs at Taste of Cavan. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

LOUTH

Name: Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann

When: Starting tomorrow

What: Get your cúpla focal ready as the annual Fleadh Cheoil is set to begin tomorrow in Drogheda.

This event celebrates all things Irish music and culture with an expected 8000 musicians taking part in competitions and sessions throughout the week.

There will be no shortage of performances, with everyone from Damien Dempsey to Seán Keane celebrating Irish culture.

For more information, visit the website.

Launch of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2019 in Drogheda. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

DUBLIN

Name: The Wine and Cheese Festival

When: Continuing today and tomorrow

What: What’s better than wine and cheese at the weekend? This festival celebrates all these two delicacies have to offer.

Taking place in the Iveagh Gardens this year, there will be a huge number of wine, cheese and cracker suppliers along with other food such as burgers, crepes and tacos.

There’s plenty to keep food lovers entertained over the two days.

For more information and ticket prices, visit the website.

Enjoy some wine and cheese in the Iveagh Gardens this weekend. Source: Shutterstock/Brent Hofacker

Name: Playstival

When: Today and tomorrow

What: This exciting festival for kids and parents alike invites people to step away from their devices to enjoy a weekend of family fun.

Taking place at the picturesque Airfield Estate, there will be everything from games, workshops and science shows to keep people entertained.

For more details, check out their website.

Children playing. Source: Shutterstock/Oksana Shufrych