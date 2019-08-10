This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 10 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Event guide: Here's what is happening around the country this weekend

A goat fair and a Cavan food festival are just some of the events taking place.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 10 Aug 2019, 9:00 AM
42 minutes ago 2,520 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4758660
Launch of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2019 in Drogheda.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Launch of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2019 in Drogheda.
Launch of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2019 in Drogheda.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

THE WEEKEND IS back once again and the list of exciting events around the country won’t be slowing down any time soon. 

History, sheep and wine are just some of the options to get involved in over the next couple of days. 

KILKENNY

Name: Kilkenny Arts Festival

When: Continuing today and tomorrow

What: Get ready for an exciting gathering of some of the finest musicians, performers, writers and artists from around the country and beyond in Kilkenny.

Taking place every August, the historical city offers a lovely backdrop to outdoor theatre shows, contemporary dance and concerts galore. 

Whether you want to watch a performance of Much Ado About Nothing, listen to some classical music from the Irish Chamber Orchestra or hear a spoken word performance from a variety of speakers, this event has got you covered. 

For more details, check out the full programme.

NO FEE 8 Much Ado Kilkenny Arts Fest Members of the cast of Much Ado About Nothing at Kilkenny Arts Festival. Source: Mark Stedman

CORK

Name: Schull Regatta

When: Today and tomorrow

What: This exciting two-day event contains plenty of action in the West Cork town and will keep the whole family entertained. 

Between crab fishing and fireworks on Saturday to a fancy dress parade on Sunday afternoon, there are no shortage of activities lined up. 

Activities are weather-dependent, so keep an eye on their Facebook page for updates. 

shutterstock_520460389 Boat at Schull, Co Cork. Source: Shutterstock/Phil Darby

KERRY

Name: Puck Fair

When: Today, tomorrow and Monday

What: Claiming to be Ireland’s oldest festival, Puck Fair in Killorglin is not one to miss in the Kingdom this weekend. 

You might be able to guess from the name, but this festival centres around a goat. Going back to a goat-catching tradition, there are plenty of exciting events taking place for anyone interested. 

Whether you want to watch a puppet show on Saturday or meet the goat crowned king puck on Sunday, there’s truly something for everyone at this eclectic fair.

For further details, check out the full programme

90389705_90389705 Puck Fair in Killorglin, Co Kerry. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

CAVAN

Name: Taste of Cavan

When: Continuing today

What: Foodies unite at the Cavan Equestrian Centre today for family fun and a tantalising selection of the best local food and drink. 

The event has a varied line-up of some of Ireland’s favourite chefs including Neven Maguire, Simon Delaney, Máire Dufficy and Elena Martinez. 

There will also be a host of workshops, classes and activities to feed those growing taste buds.

For more details, visit the website

90336279_90336279 Chef Neven Maguire will be one of many chefs at Taste of Cavan. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

LOUTH

Name: Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 

When: Starting tomorrow

What: Get your cúpla focal ready as the annual Fleadh Cheoil is set to begin tomorrow in Drogheda. 

This event celebrates all things Irish music and culture with an expected 8000 musicians taking part in competitions and sessions throughout the week. 

There will be no shortage of performances, with everyone from Damien Dempsey to Seán Keane celebrating Irish culture.

For more information, visit the website

120 Launch of Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann 19_90570117 Launch of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2019 in Drogheda. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

DUBLIN

Name: The Wine and Cheese Festival

When: Continuing today and tomorrow 

What: What’s better than wine and cheese at the weekend? This festival celebrates all these two delicacies have to offer. 

Taking place in the Iveagh Gardens this year, there will be a huge number of wine, cheese and cracker suppliers along with other food such as burgers, crepes and tacos.

There’s plenty to keep food lovers entertained over the two days. 

For more information and ticket prices, visit the website

shutterstock_120254140 Enjoy some wine and cheese in the Iveagh Gardens this weekend. Source: Shutterstock/Brent Hofacker

Name: Playstival

When: Today and tomorrow 

What: This exciting festival for kids and parents alike invites people to step away from their devices to enjoy a weekend of family fun.

Taking place at the picturesque Airfield Estate, there will be everything from games, workshops and science shows to keep people entertained.

For more details, check out their website

shutterstock_1140503744 Children playing. Source: Shutterstock/Oksana Shufrych

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie