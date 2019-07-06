Event Guide: Heading out and about? Here's what's happening around the country this weekend

THE SUNNY WEATHER looks mostly set to stay across the weekend, meaning it’s time to get out and about.

TheJournal.ie has you sorted as we have pulled together all the best events from around the country into one handy guide.

DUBLIN

Name: National Play Day Double Bubble Play Festival.

When: Today and tomorrow.

What: Two days of fun and activity will be held in Merrion Square Park this weekend for kids of all ages. The theme of the event is ‘back to basics’ and games will be focused on everyday basic play activities for kids to support their growth and development.

The free family event takes place from 1pm to 5pm each day.

It’s being organised by Dublin City Council and the Department of Children.

For more details, visit here.



National Play Day taking place this weekend in Merrion Square. Source: Shutterstock/Patrick Foto

Name: Longitude.

When: Continuing today and tomorrow.

What: One of Ireland’s most popular festivals is back at Marlay Park with acts such as Stormzy, Cardi B and Anne-Marie on the stage over the weekend.

Tickets are sold out, but those who managed to nab a few are in for a weekend filled with great music. The weather is also promising to be mostly clear with some drizzle over the two days.

Gates open at 1.30pm each day and you can visit their website for further details.

Name: Trans Pride

When: Today.

The Trans Pride Dublin march begins at the Garden of Remembrance at midday.

Organisers say this is a grassroots, anti-corporate event to highlight gender norms in society.

The march will take place on the 27th anniversary of the death of Marsha P Johnson, one of the main people involved in the Stonewall riots of 1969.

For more details on Trans Pride, visit their Facebook page.

This Saturday, 6 July the second annual Trans Pride will take place in Dublin. The theme of these year's march is "Break the Binary" to highlight our opposition to oppressive and rigid gender norms in our society. #TransPrideDublin #BreakTheBinary https://t.co/LulLOmtr0f pic.twitter.com/CqFqcwx4zB — Trans Pride Dublin (@DubTrans) July 3, 2019 Source: Trans Pride Dublin /Twitter

SLIGO

Name: Cairde Sligo Arts Festival

When: From today until next Saturday.

Events for this festival will be running into next week with everything from dancing and readings to family fun days.

Now in its 11th year, the festival has plenty of options to keep both kids and parents happy. There will be plenty of music, theatre and even an eclectic ballet performance.

Park Fest, on Sunday, will have live music, delicious food and arts and craft workshops to keep both kids and parents happy.

The festival takes place in Sligo Town. For more information, visit here.

Arts and crafts. Source: Shutterstock/Evgeny Bendin

KILDARE

Name: Forever Young festival – Palmerstown House Estate, Naas

When: 5-7 July

Get into the nostalgic mood with this festival, which runs all weekend and will see some of the biggest 80s bands in the world perform. Think The Human League, Holly Johnson, Kim Wilde, Jimmy Somerville, Marc Almond, Midge Ure, Bonnie Tyler and many more.

There will also be lots of food and drink – think kebabs, pizza, Kerala Kitchen, The Pasta Wagon – and a fairground, silent disco, pop up stores, quiet zone and other fun grown-up things to do.

Visit the website for more info and tickets.

WEXFORD

Name: Kilmore Quay Seafood Festival

When: Continuing today and tomorrow.

One for the seafood lovers, this fishy festival is well established after 34 years running.

Just a 25 minute drive from Wexford town, this beautiful seaside village is the perfect spot to visit on a sunny weekend.

There will be a seaweed foraging walk today and sunrise yoga tomorrow along with a range of other activities over the weekend as the festival wraps up.

Check out their brochure for more.

The Kilmore Quay Seafood Festival wraps up this weekend in Co. Wexford. Source: Shutterstock/Jessica Clerkin

GALWAY

Name: Galway Garden Festival

When: Today and tomorrow.

The 10th annual Galway Garden Festival will feature various garden exhibitors from nurseries and garden centres from across the country.

Those with green fingers will not want to miss this one as people have a chance to meet a range of gardening experts. It doesn’t hurt that the event takes place in the scenic site of the Claregalway Castle.

Botanic artists Lynn Stringer and Jane Stark will be in attendance along with different plant-related companies and garden centres.

Visit their website for further details.

The Galway Garden Festival takes place this weekend. Source: Shutterstock/Joy Fera