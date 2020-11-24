Eviction ban and rent freeze to remain in place until at least April

THE TEMPORAY BAN on evictions and a rent freeze for those in financial trouble is to be extended until at least April, Cabinet agreed today.

The rent freeze arrangement was due to expire on 10 January 2021 but will now run until 12 April.

At the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis in Ireland a range of protections were put in place for people affected by the pandemic.

The rental protections during the emergency period included the ban on eviction notices and rent increases. These protections ended on 1 August.

Those measures were then replaced by new rental laws, the Residential Tenancies and Valuation Act 2020, which protect renters financially impacted by Covid-19.

People financially impacted cannot see their rent increase while the laws are in operation. The rent can be decreased.

The eviction ban was put in place again during Ireland’s Level 5 restrictions and essentiality means that people in arrears cannot be evicted unless the notice is due to one of four reasons, which include anti-social behaviour.

Speaking after the Cabinet decision was reported, Labour Senator Rebecca Moynihan says it doesn’t go far enough.

“An extension of a ban on evictions only for those in rental arrears is insufficient and will not protect vulnerable renters as evictions on other grounds such as sale of property or moving a family member in will still be permitted,” she said.

“We also need clarity from government as to whether this ban will just apply to people who have registered financial difficulties due to Covid-19. Labour believe that the full eviction ban should be extended indefinitely to give renters certainty beyond January.”