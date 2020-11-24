#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 24 November 2020
Advertisement

Eviction ban and rent freeze to remain in place until at least April

The rent freeze arrangement was due to expire on 10 January 2021 but will now run until 12 April.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 24 Nov 2020, 6:38 PM
23 minutes ago 1,708 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5277742
Image: Shutterstock/REDPIXEL.PL
Image: Shutterstock/REDPIXEL.PL

THE TEMPORAY BAN on evictions and a rent freeze for those in financial trouble is to be extended until at least April, Cabinet agreed today.

The rent freeze arrangement was due to expire on 10 January 2021 but will now run until 12 April.

At the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis in Ireland a range of protections were put in place for people affected by the pandemic.

The rental protections during the emergency period included the ban on eviction notices and rent increases. These protections ended on 1 August.

Those measures were then replaced by new rental laws, the Residential Tenancies and Valuation Act 2020, which protect renters financially impacted by Covid-19.

People financially impacted cannot see their rent increase while the laws are in operation. The rent can be decreased. 

The eviction ban was put in place again during Ireland’s Level 5 restrictions and essentiality means that people in arrears cannot be evicted unless the notice is due to one of four reasons, which include anti-social behaviour.

Speaking after the Cabinet decision was reported, Labour Senator Rebecca Moynihan says it doesn’t go far enough. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“An extension of a ban on evictions only for those in rental arrears is insufficient and will not protect vulnerable renters as evictions on other grounds such as sale of property or moving a family member in will still be permitted,” she said.

“We also need clarity from government as to whether this ban will just apply to people who have registered financial difficulties due to Covid-19. Labour believe that the full eviction ban should be extended indefinitely to give renters certainty beyond January.”

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie