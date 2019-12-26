This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 26 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Japan executes Chinese man convicted of 2003 murder - the first foreigner executed in 10 years

Wei Wei was executed in a detention centre in Fukuoka.

By Press Association Thursday 26 Dec 2019, 1:26 PM
1 hour ago 7,683 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4947468
Japan's Minister of Justice Masako Mori speaks at a press conference for today's execution.
Image: AP/PA Images
Japan's Minister of Justice Masako Mori speaks at a press conference for today's execution.
Japan's Minister of Justice Masako Mori speaks at a press conference for today's execution.
Image: AP/PA Images

JAPAN HAS EXECUTED its first foreigner in 10 years, a Chinese man convicted over the 2003 murder and robbery of a family of four.

Wei Wei, 40, was hanged today at a detention centre in Fukuoka, where he had been on death row for more than 16 years, Justice Minister Masako Mori said.

Wei was convicted of robbing and killing a clothing store owner and his wife and two children at their home in Fukuoka.

He and two Chinese accomplices dumped the bodies into the sea after attaching weights to them, Mori said at a news conference.

Japan has maintained the death penalty despite growing international criticism.

Mori said she signed the execution order after careful examination, taking into consideration the international anti-execution movement.

She said Japan is a law-abiding country and the execution was based on its criminal justice system.

“It was an extremely cold-blooded and cruel case, in which [Wei] killed four innocent members of a happy family,” she said.

Wei’s two accomplices were tried in China, where one was sentenced to death and the other was given life imprisonment, according to Japan’s Kyodo News agency.

Japan and the US are the only two countries in the Group of Seven advanced nations that retain the death penalty. A survey by the Japanese government showed an overwhelming majority of the public supports executions.

Japan now has 112 people on death row, including 84 seeking retrials, according to the justice ministry.

Executions are carried out in high secrecy in Japan, where prisoners are not informed of their fate until the morning they are hanged.

Since 2007, Japan has begun disclosing the names of those executed and some details of their crimes, but disclosures are still limited.

Since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe returned to power in 2012, his government has executed 39 people.

Last year, Japan hanged 15 people, including the guru of the Aum Shinrikyo cult and 12 former followers convicted over a deadly Tokyo subway gas attack.

Some politicians, including governing party members who oppose executions, recently launched a group to promote public discussion of the death penalty.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie