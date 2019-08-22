This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
New 'Returning to Ireland' resource to help Irish expats on their journey home

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was a key component of its commitment under Ireland’s Diaspora Policy

By Conor McCrave Thursday 22 Aug 2019, 6:20 AM
52 minutes ago 2,105 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4777042
Image: Shutterstock/haireena
Image: Shutterstock/haireena

A NEW ONLINE information portal will help Irish people who are living abroad and planning to move home. 

The ‘Returning to Ireland‘ section of the Citizens Information website was designed to provide advice to returning emigrants in areas of education, schooling, retirement, and starting work. 

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was a key component of its commitment under Ireland’s Diaspora Policy, to facilitate those who have left and want to return home. 

Speaking of the resources online, Junior Minister Ciarán Cannon said the online portal will be an “invaluable resource”.

“I am keenly aware that returning to Ireland from abroad can be a challenging experience,” he said.

“This is why the Government is committed to making this process as smooth as possible by ensuring that, as a first step, people thinking about making the move have access to comprehensive, detailed and accurate information.

“The Citizens Information Board has already consolidated its position as the go-to resource for information about public services in Ireland.

“This new content, specially catered for returning emigrants, is exceptionally detailed and will no doubt be an invaluable resource for Irish emigrants moving back home.”

In 2018, the Citizens Information website recorded more than 13 million users and 47 million page views, according to chief executive Angela Black.

“We hope that this information on returning to Ireland, in addition to the existing 1,200 webpages already available, helps our Irish citizens abroad navigate their way back home,” she said.

“Returning to Ireland’ provides practical information on Irish public services aimed specifically at people returning to live in Ireland.

“Returning citizens need easy access to information which can help during their transition to Ireland on matters such as how the Irish taxation system works, how to get an Irish driving licence or get a passport for a child born abroad.”

The new information section of the Citizens Information website can be found here

